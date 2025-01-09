Union Manny Adams, No. 0, guards Clinton’s Anyahs Butler, No. 4, as he brings the ball up the court.

The varsity boys basketball game between Clinton and Union on Friday evening proved to be a thrilling contest, with Clinton emerging victorious by defeating Union 53-35.

Union battled hard throughout the game, but they struggled with turnovers and missed opportunities. Clinton’s efficient offense and dominant defense, however, gave them the upper hand as the game wore on.

The game began with both teams feeling each other out, but Clinton quickly seized the momentum. Amir Wright got Clinton on the board first, hitting a jumper early in the game. Union responded with some aggressive plays, but Myron Sykes missed a layup attempt that could have tied the game. This allowed Clinton to regroup and push their fast-paced offense.

Clinton’s defense was solid from the start, forcing Union into rushed shots. Wright hit a three-pointer from the top of the key, extending Clinton’s lead to 8-0. Union struggled to find its rhythm, with missed opportunities, including another layup attempt from Sykes. At 3:19 remaining in the quarter, Wright made a layup and drew a foul but missed one of his two free throws, keeping Clinton ahead 5-0.

Union finally scored when Sykes converted a layup, reducing the deficit to 8-2. Clinton responded quickly, as Wright drained another three-pointer, giving Clinton a commanding 11-2 lead. Union’s Mikhail McNeil made it to the free throw line, where he hit one of two attempts, but Clinton’s dominance continued. The quarter ended with Clinton leading 13-2, thanks to strong defensive efforts and timely shots.

Union came out more determined in the second quarter, but Clinton’s defense remained tough. Sykes attacked the basket once again but was met by Clinton’s defense, forcing him to settle for free throws. He made one of two, cutting Clinton’s lead to 13-3.

The Union offense began to click, and McNeil made a layup off a fast break, bringing the score to 13-5. Clinton responded with back-to-back baskets from Wright, pushing their lead back to 17-5. However, Union continued to battle, with Sykes scoring again, followed by McNeil hitting a three-pointer that tied the game at 14-14. It was now anyone’s game.

Clinton answered quickly, with Devon Garner scoring a basket in the paint, followed by another bucket from Wright, giving Clinton a 20-17 lead. With 2:00 left in the half, McNeil made two free throws to bring Union within one point at 23-21. Clinton finished strong, though, with Wright draining another three-pointer to give them a 25-21 lead at the half.

The third quarter saw Clinton take control with a series of quick baskets. Garner scored off a missed shot, extending the lead to 27-21. Union was not backing down, with McNeil again leading the charge. He scored a layup, cutting the deficit to 27-23, but Clinton’s defense tightened, and Wright responded with another layup, pushing the lead back to 29-23.

Clinton’s offense began to run smoothly, as Wright and Garner worked together to score fast break points. A layup by Wright pushed Clinton’s lead to 32-23, and Union struggled to keep up. Clinton’s defense forced several turnovers, and they capitalized on the fast break. Garner made another basket, giving Clinton a 35-23 lead, while Union could not find their footing.

McNeil made a free throw to bring Union within 35-25, but Clinton’s offense continued to thrive. Wright hit another free throw, and Garner added a layup, extending Clinton’s lead to 37-30. Union’s defense continued to be caught off-guard, and Clinton made sure to take advantage of every mistake, holding a strong 37-30 lead going into the final quarter.

In the final quarter, Clinton’s depth and energy began to wear Union down. Clinton pushed the ball in transition, and Wright took full advantage, scoring a fast break layup to extend Clinton’s lead to 42-34. Union’s defense started to falter under pressure, and Clinton began to dominate in all aspects of the game.

Sykes committed a costly turnover, which Clinton quickly turned into points, as Wright converted a fast break layup, making it 42-34. The lead continued to grow, with Garner scoring another basket, and Wright hitting a three-pointer to extend the lead to 50-35. Clinton’s defense continued to stifle Union’s offense, forcing several turnovers and limiting their scoring opportunities.

As the clock wound down, Clinton’s defense forced another turnover, and Garner added a layup, bringing the score to 53-35. With that final basket, Clinton sealed the victory, finishing the game with a commanding 53-35 lead.

After the game, Clinton’s head coach, Michael Boykin, spoke about the team’s performance. “The first half was a little shaky. We were up and down, but our defense really stepped up in the second half. We had some mistakes, but we were able to turn it around, capitalize on turnovers, and finish strong.”

Union’s coach, Jermaine McNeil, acknowledged his team’s effort but pointed out the key mistakes that led to their downfall. “We had some good moments, but turnovers hurt us, and we couldn’t stop Clinton’s transition game. They put a lot of pressure on us, and we couldn’t execute.”

Clinton’s 53-35 victory over Union highlighted the importance of defense and fast break offense. Clinton capitalized on Union’s mistakes and steadily built a lead, never relinquishing control. The Dark Horses’ solid team performance and depth proved too much for Union to overcome, securing Clinton a well-earned victory.