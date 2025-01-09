Despite the potential for adverse winter weather, an area baseball camp, which has taken place for decades, is still set to take place Saturday, Jan. 11, at Wayne Community College from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Baseball coach George Whitfield, who started and has organized this clinic for almost 60 years said he has “worked too hard” and he is trusting that everything will work out for the clinic to still take place.

Registration for the day of baseball instruction is from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and the entire day — including lunch for the attendees — is free.

The baseball coach, who has spent time at the collegiate and high school levels, admitted that representation from Sampson County hasn’t been the best in years past, but it optimistic that this year will be different.

The address for the camp is 3000 Wayne Memorial Drive in Goldsboro, on the campus of Wayne Community College.

Reach Brandt Young at (910) 247-9036, at byoung@clintonnc.com, or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.