Teamwork between Jaiden Bell, No. 0, Brayden Autry, No. 15, and Cy Crosby, No. 4, get them an open three-point shot.

The Mintz varsity boys basketball team hosted Sandhills Classical Christian School (SCCS) on Thursday night in an intense matchup that showcased determination, defensive efforts, and a strong finish. In a game marked by high-energy plays and key contributions from several players, Mintz came out on top with a final score of 56-42.

The game began with an electric first quarter as Mintz established early momentum. Cy Crosby opened the scoring with a confident three-pointer from the top of the arc, followed closely by a smooth two-point jumper. These opening plays set the tone for the home team, giving them a 5-2 lead. SCCS responded with two quick layups, keeping the game close. Brayden Autry stepped up to the foul line, sinking one of two free throws to extend the lead.

Midway through the quarter, Mintz faced a moment of adversity when Parker Hinson had the ball stolen. However, he redeemed himself moments later with a critical steal that energized the crowd. Crosby added another point from the foul line, while Bell showcased his defensive prowess with a steal. Though he missed the layup that followed, he capitalized on a foul, hitting one of two free throws to push the score further in Mintz’s favor.

As the quarter progressed, SCCS fought back, scoring on a layup after Hinson narrowly missed a block attempt. Jaiden Bell continued to draw fouls, making one of two free throws on two separate trips to the line. Crosby then displayed excellent court awareness, scoring off a throw-in and a layup in quick succession. SCCS managed to close the quarter with a layup, narrowing the gap.

In the second quarter, SCCS came out strong, tying the game with two consecutive shots. Crosby stepped up again, driving to the basket for a layup and converting a free throw to reclaim the lead. He followed this with another basket, but SCCS answered with a well-executed three-pointer to cut the lead.

Mintz struggled with rebounding during this stretch, prompting Coach Roscoe McNair to address his team during a timeout, emphasizing the importance of securing second-chance opportunities. Following the timeout, Noah Carter made a pivotal mid-range jumper after a steal, providing a much-needed boost.

The score remained tight as both teams battled for control. SCCS tied the game with a layup after Mintz missed several scoring opportunities. Crosby was fouled during a layup attempt but missed both free throws. However, Jamie Parrish stepped up to make two crucial free throws after being fouled on a rebound, giving Mintz the lead again.

As the half neared its end, SCCS capitalized on a defensive lapse by Hinson, scoring a layup to retake the lead. Crosby responded with a clutch three-pointer, sending the home team into halftime with a slim advantage.

The third quarter saw Mintz refocus on defense, with Carter and Parrish excelling in securing rebounds. Bell added to the defensive effort with a block, but SCCS managed to score a layup and a 3three-pointer to reclaim momentum. Autry missed two free throws early in the quarter but quickly bounced back, scoring a layup alongside Bell to put Mintz ahead.

A timeout gave Mintz an opportunity to regroup. Bell missed a layup but made both free throws on the ensuing possession, extending the lead. Despite additional missed free throws by Autry, Mintz maintained its edge. SCCS scored a layup to stay within reach, but Crosby converted two free throws to keep Mintz ahead.

Mintz began to find its rhythm offensively. A steal by Autry led to a layup by Bell, and Crosby added another pair of free throws to widen the gap. SCCS managed a layup, but Mintz answered with a series of strong plays. Autry drove to the basket for a layup, followed by a rebound and layup from Crosby. SCCS ended the quarter with a three-pointer, but Mintz maintained control heading into the final period.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Lions, as they capitalized on SCCS turnovers and extended their lead with relentless scoring. Autry opened the quarter with a layup to build on the advantage. Although Crosby missed a three-pointer early on, Bell stepped up with a smooth jump shot for two points.

Mintz continued to pile on the pressure, with Crosby scoring consecutive layups. Autry followed with two back-to-back steals, each resulting in fast-break layups, igniting the crowd and giving Mintz a commanding lead.

SCCS attempted to rally, hitting a three-pointer after missing two free throws. However, Beasly added a two-point shot to keep the momentum firmly in the home team’s favor. SCCS managed one last layup, but it was too late to overcome the deficit. The game ended with Mintz securing a well-earned victory.

Coach Roscoe McNair emphasized the importance of defensive discipline in his post-game remarks, stating, “Our biggest opponent is us. We live by our defense.”

Mintz faced challenges with missed free throws early on. However, their ability to draw fouls and convert late in the game proved decisive. Turnovers were a factor for both teams, but Mintz’s ability to recover quickly and capitalize on SCCS mistakes made the difference.

The game was a battle of momentum, with SCCS keeping it close through three quarters. Mintz’s ability to maintain composure, execute on offense, and tighten up defensively in the fourth quarter allowed them to pull away for the win.

Mintz’s performance highlighted their resilience and teamwork, earning them a hard-fought victory on their home court.