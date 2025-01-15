In the nightcap on Monday, the Raider boys were looking to complete the season sweep over Spring Creek. After rallying for a narrow margin in their first meeting, Midway hopeful things wouldn’t be as chaotic this time around. Indeed, Midway turned in an impressive effort and captured the victory, winning 60-47.

Anthony Graham got Midway started with a layup in the lane but Spring Creek countered with a three-ball, making it 3-2 at the 6:50 mark. Then an emphatic dunk made it 5-2 as the Raiders were missing shots from close range. The Gators made it an 8-0 run on another made three, making it 8-2 at the 4:50 mark. Travis Gist finally answered with a layup, ending Midway’s drought to make it 8-4. Then, free throws and a basket by Tanner Williams put the Raiders on an 8-0 run for a 10-8 lead with 2:00 to go. Williams topped off at a personal six straight points, putting Midway up 12-8 but the Gators finished with five in a row to lead 13-12 after one.

The pace at the start of the second quarter was a blistering one. Midway reclaimed the lead and ran it all the way to 18-13 before Spring Creek countered. With the score at 18-15, a timeout was called with 5:14 left before halftime. The Raiders pushed their lead up to double digits at one point and at halftime was leading 31-22.

Midway again came out to a blistering start in the second half, pushing their lead to 38-22. Their energy continued to surge as they maintained a 16-17 point advantage.

As the game rolled over into the third quarter, the Gators began to mount a charge. With 6:00 to go, they had pulled to within 50-40 as momentum had swung their way. Colin Woods finally got the Raiders on the board again, putting them ahead at 52-40, but Spring Creek countered. With 5:31 left, Midway signaled for timeout leading 52-42. Out of the break, Ke’Mari McNeill got a layup in the lane, helping keep the double-digit advantage at 54-42. The Gators, though, weren’t completely throwing in the towel just yet. They continued to work and got the lead down into single digits at 56-47 with just under 2:00 to go. Down the stretch, though, Spring Creek couldn’t get any closer and Midway went on to claim the 60-47 victory.

McNeill led the scoring effort with 14 and was followed close behind by Travis Gist with 13. Woods and Landon Hammond had seven points apiece and Wyatt Herring and Graham had six apiece. Graham also snatched 13 rebounds for the Raiders.

With the win, Midway is now 10-2 overall and remains at 1-1 in league play. They’ll be back on the court on Friday when they travel to take on West Bladen for more SAC-6 conference action.