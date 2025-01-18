The Harnett Central Trojans dominated the Hobbton Wildcats Wednesday evening, getting large wins in both the boys’ and girls’ games. The Wildcat girls lost 34-12, while the boys lost 85-43.

Girls

The girls game got off to a slow start with just under three minutes left in the first quarter before either team managed to score. The first quarter ended with a 7-2 Trojan lead. The second quarter was just a slow as the Trojans picked up five points while the Wildcats managed to two more points for a 12-4 Trojan lead at the break.

The Lady Trojans came out of the break with a new intensity, picking up 13 points while holding the Lady Wildcats to three points. The Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Wildcats 11-5 in the final frame. The big highlight of the finish was a three pointer by Izzy Hepworth that dropped through the net as the final buzzer sounded.

Scoring by the Lady Wildcats was sparse. Hepworth had five points, Katie Britt had four points and Lilly Bowden had a three pointer.

Boys

The Wildcat men were slow out the gate getting eight points in the first quarter. The Trojans had 15 points for a seven point lead at 15-8. The second quarter was much better with the Wildcats scoring 13 points while the Trojans scored 19 points for a 34-19 halftime lead.

The Trojans opened up the third quarter getting 28 points while the Wildcats picked up 14 points for a 62-33 game after three quarters. The Trojans got a 23-point effort playing mostly subs. The Wildcat got 10 points in the quarter. The final was 85-43.

For the Wildcats, Amir Tate led the effort with 12 points. Dav’ion Murrell and Adonis Burns finished with nine points each. Richard Simpson finished with six points, and Joe Corbett had three points. Nashon Kilkenny and Isiah Collins had two points each.