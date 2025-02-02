The Hobbton Wildcats had a tough time with the North Duplin Rebels Tuesday evening. The JV boys lost 71-49, the varsity girls lost 55-19 and the varsity boys lost 82-61.

Girls

The Rebel girls set the tone out of the gate, going up 10-3 in the first minutes. They never let up with a balanced scoring attack by the starters, leading 14-3 after the first quarter. The second quarter saw the Rebels score 21 points while the Lady Wildcats only got three, a 3-pointer by Miley McLamb. The halftime score was 35-6, Rebels.

The second half was more of the same, with the subs playing a good part of the time. The Lady Rebels added 11 points, while the Lady Wildcats got five on scores from Katie Britt and Madison Sinclair. The third quarter score was 46-11, Rebels. North Duplin slowed the scoring in the final frame, getting nine points. The Lady Wildcats scored eight points for the final margin of 55-19 in favor of the Rebels. Leading the scoring for the Rebels was Abby Rose with 14 points. Eva Quintanilla had 10 points, Tateyawna Faison had eight points, Maggie Brown had six points and Lilly Fulghum had five points.

For the Wildcats, Sinclair led the effort with nine points. McLamb had five points, Gracie Barefoot, Katie Britt and Izzy Hepworth had two points each.

Boys

The nightcap started as a barn burner, with the Wildcats coming off a tough two-point loss to Lakewood Monday evening. North Duplin got the first four points in the opening minutes. The Wildcats came right back on a nine-point run to go up 9-4. From there, the game got tighter, with the first tie at 12-12. From there, the lead changed, with possession never being more than a two-point advantage for either team. The first quarter ended with the score 21-20, Rebels. The second quarter was more of the same, although the Rebels inched ahead late in the first half, coming out with a 37-34 lead at the break.

The Rebels came out fired up, while the Wildcats faded in the third quarter. The Rebels scored 18 points, while the Wildcats got 14 points in the third. The Rebels opened the game up in the final frame getting 27 points while the Wildcats got 13 point for the final score of 82-61.

Donavan Armwood led the Rebels with 24 points. Duquan Stevens had 18 points, Lucas Dail and James Graham had seven points each, and Branson Martin had six points. Richard Simpson led the Wildcats with 22 points. Amir Tate had 12 points, Dav’ion Murrell had 11 points and Joe Corbett had eight points.