The Hobbton Wildcats got two revenge wins against Neuse Charter Tuesday night, as the JV got a two-point win, 45-43, and the varsity boys got a 20-point win, 68-48. The girls fell 70-19.

Girls

Neuse Charter’s girls hit the court ready to play. In the first quarter, the Cougars outscored the Lady Wildcats 28-7. Graci Barefoot, Katie Britt and Cassie Driver got the scores. In the second quarter, Neuse Charter scored 15 points while the Lady Wildcats got six points for a 43-13 Cougar lead at the break. Britt got four more points and Miley McLamb got two points.

In the third quarter, the mercy rule kicked in and the clock didn’t stop as the margin was greater than 40 points. The Lady Wildcats got five points from Izzy Hepworth for the 66-18 Cougar lead. The final frame belonged to Neuse Charter scoring only four points while limiting the Lady Wildcats to one point for the final score of 70-19.

For the Wildcats, Britt had seven points, Hepworth had six points, Barefoot, McLamb and Driver had two points each.

Neuse Charter’s Yedidia Tsolenyanu had 21 points. Lily Temple followed with 16 points and Cayley Cochran with 10 points.

Boys

The Wildcat men started hot after giving up the first four points in the game to Neuse Charter. Midway through the first quarter, the Wildcats had hit their stride and were up 10-5. From there, it was all Wildcats as they doubled the score on the Cougars, finishing the first quarter with a 26-11 game. The Cougars started scoring in the second quarter; however, the Wildcats had a large lead, scoring 13 points while the Cougars made up some ground. They were down by 10 points at the half, with the Wildcats leading 39-29. In the third quarter, the Wildcats opened up the game, getting 20 points while holding the Cougars to 10 points for a 59-39 margin. Scoring slowed down in the final frame with the Wildcats getting nine points while the Cougars also got nine points. They did manage to cut the Wildcat lead a couple of times in the final frame. The Wildcats played the bench for the final three minutes. The game was called with 4.7 seconds left when one of the Wildcat players went down with a serious injury.

For the Wildcats, Amir Tate finished with a game-high 22 points. Deonte Darden and Richard Simpson had 14 points each.

For Neuse Charter, Klayton Tew led with 15 points, Demonte Jackson and Donolyon Tyrell had six points each and Ted Collins had five.

JV

In the early game, the JV held on to get the win after leading most of the game. In the final frame, Neuse Charter closed the game up taking the slim lead at times. With seconds left, the game was tied at 43-all. A last-second score put the Wildcats up 45-43 to get the win. In the earlier season match-up, the Cougars got a two-point last-second win.

The Wildcats hosted Rosewood Wednesday night and cross-county rival Lakewood Friday night.