Adding to his slew of accolades, Williams was awarded the MVP for the boys’ side at this year’s Chasity Melvin Holiday Tournament.

Williams, far left, joins his teammates as a captain for the football team at Lakewood in a game this fall.

Williams, No. 33, puts his hands up on defense in Lakewood’s second game against Midway this year, in which the Leopards were victorious.

As National Signing Day came and went this Wednesday, one of the biggest storylines in Sampson County was Lakewood’s Cameron Williams inking to play football at the next level for the Winston-Salem State University Rams.

Williams, a three-sport athlete, is a standout for many reasons — his bulky 6-foot 2-inch frame, which makes him a menace on the gridiron and the hardwood; his tenacity in sports, whether it’s chasing down a fast break or a scrambling QB; and his soft-spoken, respectful nature, which gives him a ‘gentle giant’ outward appearance to many.

Darren Hulen, Lakewood’s athletic director, spoke on what Williams means to the Leopards. “Lakewood has been very fortunate to have Cameron as a three-sport athlete who excels at a championship level,” he said. “As a track coach, Cam has been a leader for our program. We wish him all the success he has earned at Winston-Salem State University.”

Besides football and basketball, Williams also competes in shot put and discuss on the track team.

Wearing No. 64 on the football field and No. 33 on the basketball court, the senior Leopard — along with many of his teammates — has seen successful seasons, by many standards, through the first half of the school year.

“I would say, number one, he’s a gifted athlete,” Williams’ football coach, John Holt, said. “It’s always fun to coach talented guys. He led our team as a captain and he’d always finish strong.”

As a captain on the football team, Williams helped lead Lakewood to the third round of the playoffs, where the Leopards fell short against Wilson Prep. He’s currently leading the basketball team with 18.5 points per game, and second to fellow big man Xavier Hall with 8.8 boards per contest as well. Lakewood is cruising to a 16-1 record right now, sitting atop the Carolina 1A in their 16-game win streak after losing their delayed season-opener to Midway.

The night before his signing, Williams scored his 1,000th point in varsity basketball. Needing just 14 on the night against North Duplin, Williams put up a game-high 30. In his 64 career games, he averages 16.3 points and 6.8 rebounds on the hardwood.

And, if you look at Williams’ MaxPreps profile, you’ll see Player of the Game awards dating back to December of 2021 — his freshman season. The awards go all the way through this week, with back-to-back accolades for Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games. He was even given the Leopards’ basketball team’s Player of the Year award last season.

“Cam has been the best true athlete I have coached, excelling in multiple sports,” head basketball coach Brandon Powell commented. “He is a gentle giant (except when on the field or court), who has always led more with actions than words. I have coached him since he was five years old in football and watched him on the streets as a kid playing basketball all the time. I am most proud that he was able to achieve his goal of playing football in college while playing with the guys that he grew up with, supported by fans and family that have been there since day one.”

On the gridiron, Williams had a slew of accolades as well. The two-way lineman star for the Leopards compiled a 92-percent blocking grade offensively, 73 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven QB hurries, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery, earning him second-team all-state honors. He was also an Athlete of the Year for fall sports as well.

“He’s humble; he’s not showy,” Holt continued about his departing two-way star. “I think a lot of guys get caught up in that. He’s physical out on the field, and he can really turn that on when he needs to.”

Being recruited out of Lakewood for his skills on the football field, Williams picked Winston-Salem State over several other schools. “Because of the culture and the coaching staff,” he said, on what the deciding factors were for the senior Leopard. “I’m not just playing football — I’m getting a degree, too.”

Other schools that provided Williams offers include Fayetteville State, Catawba, St. Andrews, Lenoir-Rhyne, and Erskine. He will be majoring in Sports Management at WSSU.

WSSU is an HBCU located in the titular city, competing in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association of Division II athletics. The Rams went 7-3 overall on the football field last year and 5-2 in the conference. The most notable alumnus is Stephen A. Smith.

Powell continued his applause for Williams and his support system, noting what that means to young student-athletes. “The feeling of having a crowd of people cheer you on for who they know you to be versus what they see you do is a special thing for anyone young or old. I am grateful that he knows that feeling,” the basketball coach continued.