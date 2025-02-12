The Crusader boys wrapped up their regular season with a record of 10-0 and captured the Coastal Independent Conference regular season title last week. They played in the CIC Conference Tournament semi-final game on Friday, February 7 to advance to the championship game on Saturday, February 8, where they ultimately won both contests. Friday night’s contest saw them rout Faith Christian, 68-25, while Saturday’s championship game saw a final score of 80-69 in favor of Harrells over Fayetteville Academy. The Crusaders received the No. 3 seed and a double-bye for the playoffs. They will host a third-round game Saturday evening at 6 p.m.