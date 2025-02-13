On the way to a record of 29-2, the Harrells Christian Academy Crusader boys have racked up a slew of accolades throughout the season.

The charge for the Crusaders has been led by an entire cast of players, not just one player in particular. Zicareian McNeil eclipsed 1,000 points for his career this season, while teammate Antonio McKoy has garnered individual and team accolades throughout the lengthy basketball season.

Recently, the team won both the regular season and conference tournament for the Coastal Independent Conference, going a perfect 10-0 in conference play along the way. Four members of the team were named all-conference for their efforts on the court.

