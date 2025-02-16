Amir Moore, the 6-8 big man for the Crusaders, puts on a bit of a smile with his all-conference award.

On the way to a record of 29-2, the Harrells Christian Academy Crusader boys have racked up a slew of accolades throughout the season, including the regular season and conference tournament championships last week.

The charge for the Crusaders has been led by an entire cast of players, not just one player in particular. Zicareian McNeil eclipsed 1,000 points for his career this season, while teammate Antonio McKoy is honing in on 2,000 points himself. McKoy has also garnered individual and team accolades throughout the lengthy basketball season this year.

Recently, the team won both the regular season and conference tournament for the Coastal Independent Conference, going a perfect 10-0 in conference play along the way. Four members of the team were named all-conference for their efforts on the court.

In a statement from Harrells Christian, the school highlighted this achievement: “With regular season and tournament play complete, the CIC recognized All-Conference and All-Tournament players immediately following the championship game. all-conference and all-tournament are among the highest honors an athlete may achieve for their individual performance in a team sport. Each season players are nominated by their coach(es) for their outstanding accomplishments, commitment, and dedication in their sport.”

Four Crusaders were given all-conference honors. Antonio McKoy, Dashaun McKoy, Zicareian McNeil, and Amir Moore all took home the prestigious awards for the Harrells boys. Both the McKoys and McNeil also earned all-tournament honors, while Antonio McKoy was named tournament MVP.

This was McKoy’s second tournament where he received the MVP award this season. In late December, he led the Crusaders to a win over Goldsboro to take home the Terry Walls Holiday Invitational, where he was the most valuable player once more. Dashaun McKoy was also selected to the all-tournament team for the holiday hardwood showcase.

Along with his tournament MVPs and other accolades, Antonio McKoy was also named the CIC Player of the Year. He averaged 26 points and 10 rebounds per game for a double-double average, plus added 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per contest as well. Head coach and athletic director noted that “Antonio is a very special player who’s had a very special season. He deserves every award he has gotten this year, and he should be commended for all that he has achieved.”

On Zicareian ‘Zi’ McNeil, who scored his 1,000th point on Dec. 3, Hall shared that “He has been a consistent shot maker for the Crusaders, and his success in scoring the ball has helped us win basketball games.”

Alongside his players, Clayton Hall also received awards and recognition, too. The 17-year teacher and coach, who is also an alumnus of Harrells Christian Academy, received the CIC Coach of the Year award for his team’s impressive outing this year. Hall teaches both honors and AP United States History at the academy alongside his roles as athletic director and head football and boys’ basketball varsity coaches.

“I certainly add my congratulations to Coach Hall on being named Coach of the Year for the CIC!” shared Andy Wells, head of the school. “He has been a consistent and reliable leader in our athletic department for many years. This year’s success on the court is a testament to his commitment and dedication to Crusader Athletics.”

The Crusaders received a double-bye for the NCISAA 2A playoffs and were set to host Trinity Christian in third round action at 6 p.m. tonight.

Reach Brandt Young at (910) 247-9036, at byoung@clintonnc.com, or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.