The Clinton girls’ basketball team delivered a dominant performance, securing a 46-20 victory over the Midway Lady Raiders Monday night. From the opening tip, Clinton’s defensive intensity and efficient scoring set the tone for the game, overwhelming Midway and keeping them on their heels throughout all four quarters.

Clinton wasted no time establishing control, applying full-court pressure that immediately disrupted Midway’s offense. Rubi Davila opened the game with a steal but missed a 3-point attempt. Undeterred, she quickly redeemed herself, connecting on one of three early shot attempts to put the Stallions on the board.

Ciara Stuart secured a strong rebound but made an errant pass, resulting in a turnover. However, Clinton’s aggressive defense quickly made up for the mistake. Jayla Pickett intercepted a pass and converted a fast-break layup, adding to Clinton’s momentum.

Defensively, the Dark Horses executed a double-team strategy, consistently pressuring the Midway ball handler and forcing difficult passes. Davila extended Clinton’s lead with a layup, followed by a Midway miscue where they knocked the ball out of bounds, keeping possession in Clinton’s hands.

Phoenix Everett capitalized on the opportunity, draining a three from beyond the arc. Daniyah Coxum followed with a layup, pushing Clinton ahead 10-0. Janiyah Simmons was actively hunting for steals, further preventing Midway from developing any offensive rhythm.

Coxum wasted no time adding to Clinton’s advantage in the second quarter, slicing through the defense for another layup to make it 12-0. Midway attempted to respond but missed an open layup. Clinton’s defense continued to pressure the Raiders, forcing a turnover as Pickett stole the ball. As Everett attempted to transition down the court, she tripped, momentarily stopping play.

Despite the setback, Pickett went to the free throw line after drawing a foul and confidently knocked down both shots, extending the lead to 14-0.

Midway finally broke their scoring drought with a contested shot inside, cutting the deficit to 14-2. They then went to the free throw line but converted only one of two attempts, making the score 14-3.

After a timeout at 2:24, Clinton regained control. Jianna Pickett maneuvered through traffic and finished a layup, pushing the lead to 16-7. Simmons and Jayla Pickett each contributed baskets, extending the gap. Midway continued to struggle at the free throw line, missing multiple attempts.

Everett and Pickett then connected on back-to-back layups, further solidifying Clinton’s dominance. Evan Gillespie added to the momentum with a steal and coast-to-coast layup, closing the half with the Dark Horses firmly ahead at 26-7.

Jayla Pickett opened the third quarter at the free throw line, making one of two attempts. Midway answered with a 3-pointer, bringing the score to 27-10. However, Pickett quickly responded by picking off a pass and finishing with a layup.

A timeout at 6:13 gave both teams a chance to regroup, but Clinton returned to the court with the same intensity. Everett sank a mid-range jumper, followed by a well-executed inside move by Janiya Mosley for a layup, extending Clinton’s lead to 33-10.

Stuart managed to steal the ball but missed a layup on the fast break. Moments later, Davila drew a foul but struggled from the line, going 0-for-2. Midway failed to capitalize, missing both free throws and an open 3-pointer on the following possession.

Gillespie attempted a shot inside but missed both attempts. Clinton, however, quickly recovered. Davila hit one of two free throws, and on the next play, Gillespie secured another steal that led to a Davila layup.

Midway fought to break the Horses’ defensive wall and managed to score inside, making it 38-12. Simmons responded with a layup of her own to keep the margin wide. Midway added another free throw, but a last-second steal by the Raiders left them with no time to capitalize before the buzzer. Clinton maintained firm control at 40-14 heading into the final quarter.

Davila kicked off the fourth quarter with another steal, though Clinton was unable to convert on the following possession. Midway took a timeout at 6:38, looking for a way to generate offense. Out of the break, the Raiders scored, but Pickett immediately countered with a steal of her own.

Davila continued her strong performance, finishing another fast-break layup. Midway showed signs of frustration, struggling to maintain composure against Clinton’s pressure. Stuart capitalized on the defensive lapses, scoring on a layup and later hitting one of two free throws, stretching the lead to 43-15.

Paulina Adasiak contributed from the free throw line, making one of two attempts. Kim Evans had an opportunity inside but missed a layup and went 0-for-2 at the stripe.

Midway managed to score on a three-pointer and a layup, narrowing the gap slightly to 44-20. However, Clinton refused to let up.

The Horses momentarily lost possession on a turnover, leading to a timeout at 2:01. Coming out of the break, Giana Smith attempted a shot but missed. Simmons was there to clean up the play, securing the rebound and finishing with a layup.

Jianna Pickett anchored Clinton’s rebounding efforts in the final minutes, securing multiple second-chance opportunities. Evans had a late turnover, but it did little to affect the outcome, as the Lady Dark Horses cruised to a 46-20 victory.