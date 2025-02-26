Volleyball players and fans of the sport around Sampson County have surely heard the name LAVA — short for Lakewood Area Volleyball Association — especially in recent years, as the program has been on a meteoric rise.

Midway through its 13th season, over 90 girls from four counties fill the rosters of 11 LAVA teams. Nearly every high school and middle school in Sampson County has multiple players on the court, including players from Clinton, Harrells and Mintz.

LAVA director Dan Heinz credits the program’s long-term success to quality coaches. “Our coaching staff has always been comprised of current or former college coaches and players, high school coaches and some middle school coaches,” he said in a statement. “This year’s cadre includes two college coaches, four current college players and four current high school coaches.”

The volleyball teams range from 12U-18U, and most of the age divisions have two teams. They limit their roster size for each team to afford maximum playing time for each girl.

LAVA is part of JVA and AAU, national organizations that provide training and tournaments and clear all personnel through background checks. This season’s tournaments include the Virginia Beach Brawl, three tournaments in Rocky Mount, and three in Myrtle Beach. “Our teams have enjoyed a high level of success again this season with multiple Gold Level championships and runners-up,” said Heinz.

In Sampson County, the names Sheila Davidson and Susan Clark are synonymous with winning high school volleyball. Both have taken multiple teams deep into the NCHSAA playoffs and both are long-time LAVA coaches.

Coach Davidson highlights the distinction that, “LAVA brings players together from multiple high schools, they practice and play together for five months and naturally they develop friendships that surpass the court.” Davidson’s current 18U team has players from Clinton, Hobbton, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, Midway, Cape Fear and Mintz.

Coach Clark likes the diversity in coaching styles and focus. LAVA players get high-level coaching, often from someone other than their regular coach. This opens players up to new techniques, strategies and drills, all of which serve to make them better players. Clark further commented that there is no debate, LAVA volleyball has raised the level of volleyball in Sampson County.

Tyler Malpass, Union High grad and Division 1 college volleyball player, now FTCC Trojan assistant coach, stated, “LAVA has brought me full circle. Growing up in Sampson County and now being back as a coach, I have witnessed the level of volleyball increase tremendously. This season I have the privilege of coaching some of the most talented freshmen from Clinton, Midway, Mintz and Freedom Christian in Fayetteville. Watching these girls join forces at each practice and tournament to improve is the most rewarding part.”

Anna Heinz was on the first LAVA team, eventually moving on to play for UNC-Pembroke, and is now the head volleyball coach at Southern Wesleyan University. She recalls, “We had six Lakewood girls, two from Clinton and one from Harrells. Our first big tournament was Winter Bump in Myrtle Beach — none of us had ever experienced anything like it. 300 teams from as far away as Michigan playing on twenty courts in the MYB Convention Center.

“From my perspective as a college coach, club volleyball provides an opportunity for girls to compete where there is parity. This does not happen at the high school level until the third round of playoffs. LAVA opened the door for me as a player and as a coach. My first coaching job while a college freshman was coaching a LAVA 12U team. I would not be where I am today without LAVA.”

Mintz freshman Sheriana McLamb sums her LAVA experience up by saying, “LAVA to me is a community of people that come together to learn more about the game we love and have so much fun playing. From our 12U players just learning the game to our 18U players, some of whom hope to play at the net level, and some who just want one more chance to play, they all share the same love for the game.”

