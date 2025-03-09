Commissioner Carolyn Melvin looks at Tobias Cromartie, who returns a smile, while she talks about him and his family.

What an athlete does off the field or court is just as important as what they do in their sport, and Garland resident Tobias Cromartie learned that to be true on Tuesday night.

“It was kind of a last-minute type of thing — my mom texted me while I was at school, telling me I had a ceremony today,” the Union High freshman footballer and basketball player shared.

Cromartie was recognized at Tuesday night’s town commissioners’ meeting for his academic and athletic excellence, Commissioner Ed Gillim said in his presentation speech for the young Spartan.

“We have another special presentation,” Gillim said as he stood up at the meeting. “I had never actually had the opportunity to meet him in person, but I had heard so much about him — so many good things, showing the importance of the youth.”

Gillim stressed the importance of fostering the youth, including by being role models for the younger generations, noting that “we want them to grow up and be great people, but we have to instill that seed in them — like my grandmother did me at a young age.”

The commissioner also pointed out that it wasn’t he who had first heard about Cromartie and the things he had done in football and academically — instead, it was fellow commissioner Jo Strickland. “She called me and let me know about this young man, and it was a great thing because I said, ‘Wow, the things he’s already accomplished being a freshman in high school — academically and athletically — this is a momentous moment for the town of Garland and his family.’ I know they have to be proud of him, because I’m proud of him.

“Tobias, this will be the first of many (awards) that you will have — I see you growing up to be a great young man. You already are a great young man,” Gillim said as he handed Cromartie the award from the town.

Carolyn Melvin, another town commissioner, stood up to give her praise for Cromartie, noting that she would be “remiss” not to. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing these young men — all his brothers. They’re all amazing. Your parents and grandparents have done an excellent job raising you guys.”

Cromartie said he wants to play football in college, but if that doesn’t pan out, a degree in ag mechanics is what he will pursue.

After the meeting, Gillim shared that the academic achievements for Cromartie include being on the principal’s list and honor roll at Union. The commissioner also pointed out that it’s not just the initial recognition that young student-athletes need, but it goes beyond that. “The recognition is good, but the following up with it (is the key),” he said. “You know, the mentorship, the connections we have. Like I was telling him just now, this is just the beginning. I’ll be giving my contact information to him and his family. Ms. Strickland is here, she’s known his family for years. I think it’s a good thing for the community as well.”

On the football field, Cromartie amassed 1,077 rushing yards as a freshman running back this year, a feat that is not often heard of, especially as a freshman. He averaged 97.9 yards per game, with six of his games going for over 100 yards. He added five touchdowns on the season as well.

