In the cold and windy weather on Thursday night, the Lady Dark Horses hosted the East Duplin Lady Panthers for softball action on the diamond. With blowout wins over Lakewood — 14-2 and 14-4 — the Horses had fallen just once this season in a 17-6 rout by James Kenan a week prior. An offense that can put up points with a defense to match, Clinton was looking to take the early-season win over the Panthers in their first game of the season. That wouldn’t be the case, though, as East Duplin’s offense took hold immediately and handed the Lady Horses at 17-0 loss on their home field.

Alivia Capps took the mound first for the Dark Horses, looking to set the tone right for the hosts. A low pitch to the first batter hit her in the foot, giving her first base immediately. A bunt attempt from the second batter went foul to give her two strikes, letting Capps get ahead in the count. The lead was for naught, though, as a line drive rocketed into the gap just over second base to give the Lady Panthers two runners in scoring position at second and third.

A passed ball on a pitch got through to the backstop behind catcher Carmella Carlton, scoring a runner and moving another to third. The next batter slapped one down the third baseline to give herself an RBI double. With no outs, East Duplin led 2-0. An error from Laila Carter at third on a throw to first gave the next batter an RBI triple.

A sacrifice infield hit went to Carter at third for the routine play at first, but the runner at third crossed home plate to give the Panthers the 4-0 lead with one out. Emery Johnson caught the game’s second out in centerfield as Capps was trying to retire the side and work her way out of the inning. She eventually caught a batter looking on a third strike to get the Horses out of the inning with the 4-0 deficit.

Krislyn Bryant was the lead-off hitter for the Horses and was sent down looking. Niah Torres and Emery Johnson both went down swinging, as the Panthers rung up Clinton 1-2-3 to start the game without a Dark Horse even making contact.

East Duplin scored four more in the top of the second, courtesy of wild pitches, fielder’s choice plays, walks, and efficient offensive production with runners in scoring position. Clinton kept the Panthers scoreless in the third, and added another run in the top of the fourth on a fielder’s choice at first base. The bats really came alive for the Panthers in the fifth, putting up eight more runs for the visitors to give them the 17-0 advantage in the game’s final frame.

Carlton had the Dark Horses’ only hit in the game, a triple on a line drive to right field on a 3-1 count in the bottom of the second. East Duplin had 11 hits, and each squad had one error each. Capps tossed three innings, giving up eight runs on seven hits, two walks, and a pair of strikeouts. Bryant pitched for the final two innings, giving up nine runs on four hits and six walks, with no strikeouts to her name.

Clinton moved to 2-2 with the big loss at home. They were slotted to travel to West Brunswick on Friday night to face the 3-0 Trojans.

Reach Brandt Young at (910) 247-9036, at byoung@clintonnc.com, or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.