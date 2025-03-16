With the wind at his back, Cody Strickland looks to the pin for the Leopards.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sun was shining at Lakewood Country Club for a Carolina 1A golf match between North Duplin, Rosewood, Hobbton, and Lakewood, with the Leopards being the hosts of the evening’s events. When all the golfers turned in their scorecards, it was the Rebels who came out with the day’s lowest score to take the team win.

It wasn’t a massive lead that the Rebels had, though, as they beat Rosewood by just one stroke. North Duplin shot a 367 total, while Rosewood finished at 368. Rounding out the rankings were Lakewood with a 394 and Hobbton with a 431.

Lakewood’s Matthew Farrell shot an 88, for a team low. Leopard head coach, Cameron Knowles, commented on the overall progress he’s seen from his team from last season to this year. “This team has come a long way,” he said. “Last season, we had six players, and that number has grown to 10. We have a couple of players that consistently shoot in the 80s or low-90s, and the others are beginning to shoot in the low-100s. We get better every week. And it’s a great thing knowing that the sport of golf is growing at Lakewood.”

The conference is scheduled for another match on Monday, with Hobbton hosting at Timberlake Country Club.

Reach Brandt Young at (910) 247-9036, at byoung@clintonnc.com, or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.