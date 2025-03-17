Game 1

In the first game of the day — and the season — Union batted first, as the Spartans were the visitors. Noah Naylor and Nick Johnson were the first two batters in the early matchup, both being sent down on swinging strikes to give Spring Creek two quick outs. Adolfo Santiago broke this streak with a grounder to the first baseman, who committed an error, letting Santiago take the base. Fabian Hyatt was sent down swinging as the next better, retiring the Spartans for the first inning.

The Gators’ bats were on fire immediately in the bottom of the first, and coupled with defensive mistakes, Spring Creek jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the third out was recorded against them. A double started things off before Hyatt — Union’s starting pitcher — walked the second batter. A strikeout to the next included a passed ball and a couple of steals to give Spring Creek the 1-0 lead and Union an out. An error allowed a second run to cross the plate.

Another error, a single, and a walk gave the Gators the 4-0 lead, buy Hyatt bounced back to grab a strikeout for the second out of the inning, but two singles added Spring Creek’s fifth and sixth runs before the Gators flew out for the third and final out of the first.

Bryson Riley ground out to start the second, sending one to the shortstop who made the routine play at first to send him down for this at-bat. John Malahias struck out swinging and Derrick Aycock was caught looking for his strike three.

The bottom of the second saw Spring Creek add a pair of runs on a single and multiple errors by Union, making it an 8-0 ball game for the hosts.

After Ricardo Carrion and Quinton Jones struck out to start the third, Noah Naylor reached first on a single, but Johnson struck out looking to finish the side. The Gators poured on four more runs in their side of the third to make it a 12-0 ball game.

The fourth inning saw another set of three straight outs for Union in their half, plus three more runs for Spring Creek, which would be the last for the Gators for the night to make it 15-0. The Spartans added their lone run on a fielder’s choice in the top of the fifth to make it a 15-1 game to close out the first round of the night’s games.

Game 2

The second game didn’t go much better for the visiting Spartans, although it was a much better start for Union.

After Naylor ground out to the pitcher, Malahias and Santiago were both walked to put two runners on. Malahias moved to third on a wild pitch and eventually came around to score. Hyatt hit a sacrifice grounder back to the pitcher to score Santiago, and with two outs in the top of the first, Union led 2-0. Riley walked shortly after and Cole McMillan struck out swinging to end things for the Spartans.