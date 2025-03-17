The Midway softball team returned to its home field on Thursday night, hosting Harnett Central as the Lady Raiders continue to push through their non-conference schedule. The Lady Raiders have recovered nicely since starting the season with a loss, hitting a small win streak that they were looking to continue in their most recent outing. After falling behind in the top of the first inning, Midway indeed rallied and claimed the victory, 8-1.

The Lady Trojans hopped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, getting a single from Harley Moss to start the game. Two batters later, Lauren Faulkner slapped a double into right field, scoring Faulkner.

The Lady Raiders came right back in the bottom of the inning, stringing together some offense to even the score. It all started with Kiley Ives drawing a walk and advancing to second on a passed ball. Mollie Bass delivered a shot into left field that was good enough to score Ives, tying the game back up at 1-1.

Things settled down after that as the second and third innings passed by relatively quietly with no change in the score.

Then in the fourth inning, Midway blew the game wide open. It started with Ella Clark, who slapped the ball deep into left field, burning all defenders. By the time the defense had reached the ball and got it back in, Clark had slid into third for a triple. Kara Beth Benton got hit by a pitch and Sarah Autry drew a walk to load the bases. A ground ball up the middle by Ives scored both Clark and Ives, putting the Lady Raiders ahead at 3-1. Sam Carter smacked another triple into right field, scoring Autry and Ives to make it 5-1. After the Harnett Central changed pitchers, Bass whacked another hit to first-baseman Bree Tenters, who couldn’t handle the ball and allowed Bass to reach. In the exchange, Carter scored, pushing Midway’s lead to 6-1. Stonerock kept the Lady Raiders’ hit parade going, sending a double into left field to score Peyton Herring, who had reached on a fielder’s choice earlier, to now make it 7-1. Stonerock scored Midway’s final run after Jordan Christopher got a single into center, making it 8-1 after a big fourth inning for the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Trojans never really threatened again as Midway secured victory for their third-straight win.

The Lady Raiders had a stellar night at the plate, getting 10 total hits on the game. Bass led the way with three hits and two RBIs while Stonerock had two hits and an RBI. Ives, Carter, Christopher, Clark, and Autry all had one hit apiece.

In the circle, Autry got the win going the distance, recording seven strikeouts. Though she also allowed seven hits, a strong defense behind her really limited Harnett Central’s chances.

With the win, Midway is now 3-1 on the season and has yet another tough stretch next week. They’ll travel to South Lenoir on Monday, then host Richlands on Tuesday and South View on Thursday.