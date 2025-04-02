I’m getting old. I’ve realized this for a few years now, but this year’s basketball tournament has solidified that as no longer speculation or opinion, but instead a fact.

In a true ‘old man yelling at clouds’ moment last week, I got frustrated that I missed some of the games for what I think is a good reason: they started too late, and I fell asleep.

Now, in the first and second round, I understand this. There are a lot of games to play, and the 10 o’clock tipoffs sometimes provide the best action. I was annoyed that the UNCW and Texas Tech first round game was delayed until 10:40 that night, but I could justify that to myself. What I can’t justify, though, are Sweet 16 tipoffs after 10 p.m. on a weeknight.

I’m sure there are logistical reasons for how everything happened and will continue to happen. Actually, I know that for a fact (if you’re unfamiliar, look at the scheduling of Lucas Oil Stadium during all of this, and you’ll see a madhouse). But I’m still going to complain (loudly) about it, probably into the void.

I missed Texas Tech’s come-from-behind OT win over Arkansas last Thursday because I was asleep. I also missed Duke routing Arizona (with a final score that was closer than what the game really was). The same can be said for Friday’s Houston-Purdue matchup. Luckily, I was able to keep my cranky 31-year-old self awake long enough on Saturday night to watch Duke dismantle Alabama and on Sunday when Auburn nearly allowed Michigan State to make that game a bit more thrilling than it was.

Why did they jam-pack the schedule on Thursday and Friday night, with four games each? Why couldn’t we do two games a night from Tuesday through Friday and give everyone more spotlight, a better schedule, and myself more sleep?

Regardless of the timing of everything, Duke has powered its way into the Final Four, much like everyone predicted. I think the Blue Devils are the most talented team, top to bottom, in this year’s tournament, with depth that is unmatched by just about any other squad. However, before you Cameron Crazies get big heads, I think that there are still weaknesses that can be exploited.

Cooper Flagg has not been playing to his full potential from the last couple of games in the regular season (see the UNC game) through the ACC tournament and now the regular tournament. He shot just 6-16 from the field and grabbed nine boards in the Alabama game. That’s a dream stat line for many players, but I think he is a better player than that. Is his injury still nagging him? Or are teams finally figuring out how to play better defense on him the more games he plays?

Luckily for Duke, and roughly half of you that read this, where Flagg isn’t up to par in some cases, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach have stepped up big time and done what has been needed to get the job done. Oh yeah, and Maliq Brown is back after his injury, so Duke is brewing the perfect storm to grab another national title.

