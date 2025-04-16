How Midway baseball, softball persevered through tragedy

When EJ Martin got into his accident, one of the things he lost was his pair of shoes. His friends took the opportunity to replace them. From left, Carson Tew, Wyatt Scott, Wilson Mayo, Jacob Holland, Wyatt Herring, Logan Holder, Cameron Register, Tanner Williams, and Wesley Tew.

While most athletes, parents, and coaches are concerned with the wins and losses of their teams, or the output of the athletes on the field, the Midway Raiders softball and baseball programs have encountered unprecedented tragedies this year, pushing a focus onto two disasters while keeping morale and spirits high.

Ethan Jackson Martin, known to friends, teammates, and many more people now as “EJ,” is a utility player for the Raiders’ baseball team. A junior, he is an outfielder who also spends some time on the mound as a south paw pitcher. This was his first year on the varsity squad, alongside his older brother, Dale, who is also a pitcher for the blue and white. The afternoon of March 25 changed the lives of EJ, Dale, their parents, and communities that extend beyond Spivey’s Corner and the Raiders.

It was that afternoon — a Wednesday on which Martin and his teammates would be hosting SAC-6 rivals Clinton for the first time this season — that EJ was in a serious car wreck just minutes from Midway High School.

“It was right after school,” said Brandon Lusk, athletic director and assistant baseball coach for Midway. “I think he was maybe going to the store — a bunch of the guys, they were going there. They usually go there before coming back for pregame batting practice.”

It was Midway’s School Resource Officer who heard the call of the accident come through on the radio, being one of the first on the scene since it was so close to the school where he was. EJ was alone in his car at the time of his accident.

“He’s still up at WakeMed,” said Martin’s father, Aaron. “He had to have three surgeries in the first 24 hours, and then he was in the ICU for about 10 days on the ventilator. They were able to take him off the ventilator on day 10, and he’s just steadily gotten better every day since then.”

During his recovery, EJ’s parents said he has been able to keep up with his Raider teammates by following along using the GameChanger app, which logs every pitch of the games. “His older brother (Dale) has been coming here on the weekends and just kind of talking to him about the games throughout the week, even while he was on life support,” said EJ and Dale’s mother, Tabatha.

Midway went on to beat Clinton that night, 8-1, on the Raiders’ home field, just minutes from where Martin’s accident took place. While emotions ran high, Martin’s teammates — including his brother — kept them in check while still awaiting answers on EJ’s condition.

“Honestly, a lot of the guys knew before I did,” said Lusk. “Because they were going to the store, too. As I got the call about the wreck, I was walking to my truck to go to it when a few of our players pulled up and told me, ‘Coach Lusk, EJ’s been in a wreck.’ And I said, ‘I know, I’m on my way to it now,’ and you could kind of see the look of concern on their faces because that’s a teammate, but more importantly, it’s one of their close friends.

“We’ve got a close-knit group of kids that have grown up together, played ball together, but most importantly, care a lot about each other. They did a great job that night of keeping composure at a time that was very difficult and played really hard,” the athletic director continued. “Our kids, they play hard, night in and night out. Rarely do we have to worry about their efforts. But that day, they went through something that I as an athlete never had to go through, and as a coach, that was uncharted territory for myself and Coach Carroll as well.”

With an undeniable shift in his tone, Lusk continued to talk about the situation and his team’s response to the devastation. “Like these kids care about each other, we care about them that way,” he said. “So, it was very difficult. We all just continue to pray for the very best for him and keep the family in our prayers as well. But yeah, that was a rather challenging night.”

An outpouring of support has hit Midway for Martin’s family, with many students and student-athletes piloting and spearheading the campaigns, but the support doesn’t just come from Spivey’s Corner.

“The community outreach has been incredible — the T-shirt sales, the EJ strong bracelets, the bake sale at the school. We’ve been given gift cards for DoorDash so we can DoorDash here at the hospital,” Aaron said. “There’s been a meal train as well. We’ve had a lot of people in the community kind of help feed our kids because we have two other boys, so that’s been great as well,” added Tabatha.

“It’s not just been at Spivey’s Corner or at Midway High School. The efforts there have been done a lot by our kids, our student-athletes, and our families there, with the t-shirts and the bracelets. But, we also played Princeton last week and Princeton had the bracelets on as well that said ‘EJ strong,’ from their players to their coaches. That community rallied around him. Hobbton High School — their kids are wearing EJ strong bracelets,” Lusk added.

One of the catalysts to the overwhelming support, Lusk said, was social media. “I know there are a lot of negative things with social media, and I have those too, but what it does is, it lets people know each other — even if it’s by name, by face, or whatever. So, I think it really hit home with a lot of families, a lot of kids, and I hope it’s something that these young people, when they’re driving, really think about.”

A fundraiser for EJ and his family took place during the home baseball and softball games on April 4, which included a bake sale by donation at the concession stand. It was that night that the softball team saw its own tragedy on the diamond.

Ace pitcher Kyleigh Stonerock boasts a .46 ERA, good for 11th-best in the state. She is a part of a pitching duo, alongside Sarah Autry, who is 17th in the country with a .19 ERA, that is dominating opponents in the batter’s box. She adds eight stolen bases, a 1.000 fielding percentage, 15 runs on 15 hits, 13 RBIs, and a .591 slugging percentage to her resume. A disastrous play at home plate on April 4 against Fairmont almost took all of that away.

In a video shared on social media, Stonerock slid headfirst into home, colliding with the catcher on the way in. While she reached out to touch home plate for the successful steal attempt, she did not immediately get up, prompting the ambulance to be called and her to be taken out on a backboard to the hospital for evaluation. Showing no signs of injury, she was released from the hospital that night, but not before a deafening silence fell across both ball fields.

“As a coach and as an athletic director, you never want to see anything bad happen to one of your student-athletes,” shared Lusk. “But before I’m a coach or an athletic director, I’m a parent. I’m a parent first, of my own daughter, and when I see somebody else’s kid hurt in any form or fashion, it triggers an emotion in me. It’s just being a dad and having my own child, knowing what I would be like if I was in that situation as a parent. So, as an athletic director, I try to be there for these kids and their families and just let them know that they are supported in any way they need it, first and foremost, and pray for recovery for any of them that it may happen to.

“We’re very fortunate that with Kyleigh’s, she did go off in ambulance, on a backboard. She was seen that night and released, and luckily, she was back playing last week,” he added.

“And she had a pretty good week on the softball field,” he continued, with a bit of a comedic-relief chuckle.

Stonerock’s week of softball, taking place after her scary injury, was one of her best all season, in fact. She hit her first home run of the season, just Midway’s second, added 10 strikeouts on the mound, and scored five runs in the Lady Raiders’ dominance in two games against West Bladen, winning 10-0 on Tuesday and 14-2 on Thursday.

“We’ve had two of them (student-athletes) in an ambulance within two weeks of each other,” Lusk said. “It’s tough. It’s tough. It’s a small-knit community.”

While Stonerock was back on the field less than a week removed from her injury, Martin is still in the hospital recovering from his accident. But, his parents said, he’s keeping in touch with everyone. “Over the weekend, we were able to get into his phone a little bit, and the boys have updated him on practice through their Snapchat and through text messages, and obviously wishing he was with them,” shared his father, Aaron. “I know Friday, they all reached out to him about how tough practice was, and how much fun they had and how they wish he had been there with them. So, I’m hoping that maybe they’ll continue to text him and update him on how their games go.”

Tabatha shared that he has received “quite a few” text messages from the coaches and his teammates. “And then a few of the coaches and the AD (Lusk) have come to the hospital to see him quite a bit, so that’s been really good, too.”

The Martins wanted to be sure to thank everyone for the support during this time. “All the churches, and just the outreach that everybody has done for us. It means a lot. And please keep the prayers coming, he does have a long recovery,” Tabatha said.

