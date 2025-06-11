After a dramatic comeback victory Monday night, the Clinton 7-8 coach pitch all-stars downed East Duplin on Tuesday night to take the District 7 all-star championship by a score of 5-1.

Quick-thinking defense, big bats and smart base running allowed Clinton to go into Beulaville and double up on its wins over its storied foe from neighboring Duplin County in a battle that not only saw the two teams face off, but battle and early bout of rain.

Through the light showers, Clinton’s offense got to work early and never looked back, never giving up the early lead, even though it was threatened throughout the contest.

