Recently, I attended Union’s introduction of its new basketball coach, Randy Jordan. In “press conferences” like those, I try to not only get my story to write, but also listen for things that might otherwise go unheard. I do so for two reasons. One, so I can highlight it in my interview following the event, looking to get more clarity or have them expand on what they said, and two, so I can “pin” it in the back of my head to be brought up later. This might be a culture change, a specific type of offense, or in Jordan’s case, something else.

During that meeting — held in the auditorium on a Friday night — one thing that stood out to me wasn’t his strict regimen, decades-long basketball pedigree, or his numerous standards. It was something that many people wouldn’t have heard, and if they did, wouldn’t pay much attention to. Not me, though. It was one of the most important things he could have said all night: “These kids have long days, we need to feed them.”

Now, I consider myself a bit of what they call nowadays a “foodie,” so that may have played into it a bit. But I think it was more my upbringing and how grateful I was to have such a luxury that made my ears twitch just a little bit.

The plans of the new Spartan head coach aren’t set in stone yet, and certainly not for the post-game meals. The fact that he brought it up, though, speaks volumes.

Going back to my Pee-Wee baseball days, we were always fed something after the game. In the decades that have passed, we have learned much more about sports nutrition as a whole, and I’m sure the kids today are getting a more well-rounded meal, but to eight-year-old Brandt, trophies weren’t as cool as the sweet ice cream afterward. During middle school baseball games, a team parent would provide a snack or sometimes a bit more to quench our growing bodies’ desire for the largest caloric intake as possible.

Then came high school football. If you thought middle school boys took in a lot of calories, I hate to break it to you about 40+ teenage boys in the hot sun. Our two-a-days went like this: first practice from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., a break until 10 a.m. and then another two-hour practice before hitting the weight room. We worked hard, sweated a lot, and dropped pounds of water weight. One thing we never did, though, was go hungry. Our team moms took care of us. Uncrustables and Popsicles were the lifeblood on that pine tree-shaded hill. Those team moms, often members of the booster club, made sure that no matter what our win-loss was, we weren’t doing it without something in our stomachs.

Those same team moms coordinated with local restaurants to feed us every Thursday night after walkthroughs for a good, balanced meal. If a restaurant couldn’t do it, a mom stepped up and did. I don’t know if you’ve ever cooked for a football team full of teenagers before, but I have seen what it’s like to cook for army divisions firsthand, so I imagine there is little difference.

I might have missed a thank-you or two along the way, but my gratitude never faded. They took time out of their days, money out of their pockets, to make sure the team was fed.

And none of it could be possible without the booster club’s support. This goes far beyond Tumbleweed salads and a local pizza joint providing a stack of pizzas. This goes to the unwavering support, regardless of a team’s performance. The booster club is a very vital piece in the machine that provides student-athletes a place to play, a place to learn, and more importantly, a place to call home.

Oftentimes, we get caught up in the on-field product. The booster club, though? They don’t. A state championship team is the same as one that doesn’t win a game. They get the same, objective support from the boosters. And that object is to support the kids, first and foremost.

Reach Brandt Young at (910) 247-9036, at [email protected], or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.