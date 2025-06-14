After a unique surgery last summer, Midway’s Kyleigh Stonerock fought back for SAC-6 softball player of the year

It’s not every day that a student-athlete undergoes kidney reconstruction surgery, and it’s not every day that they bounce back and win the conference player of the year in their sport. Midway’s Kyleigh Stonerock, who just completed her sophomore season on the softball diamond, did just that this year.

Stonerock, a three-sport athlete for the blue and white, missed most of her summer training last year due to the surgery, but that didn’t stop her from hitting the volleyball court in the fall.

“It was really just a lot of bed rest,” she said. “I had six incisions through my stomach, so I couldn’t really walk. I couldn’t do anything for a while, just to make sure everything was healing properly.”

It took her about three months of minimal exertion, like walking, she said, to fully mend, with minimal physical therapy and doctor’s appointments she had to attend.

“It was really just my body kind of healing on its own. I had a few doctor’s appointments to make sure everything was fine, but everything healed perfectly fine the way it should have,” she continued. “Rehab was actually really easy for me. They made it sound like it was going to be super difficult, but I think because of the shape I was in, it made it easier to heal, so it really wasn’t too difficult for me, I feel like.”

After a quick turnaround from her surgery, she made it to the volleyball court last fall, where she helped the Raiders on their deep run in the playoffs before falling to Manteo. Coming off of her rehab stint, she supplied Midway with 32 kills, 11 blocks and 16 kills in her sophomore campaign on the volleyball court. With little downtime, she hit the basketball court, where she averaged 3.9 points per game on 23 percent shooting, 10.5 rebounds per contest, and two steals per game. In total, she led the team with 221 total boards throughout the season, solidifying herself as a certified glass cleaner.

With yet another short offseason, it came time for Stonerock’s self-admitted favorite season, which is softball. In the 2024 campaign, her freshman season, she led the Lady Raiders with six home runs on a .735 slugging percentage, while batting a .353 in her first high school season across 27 games, when Midway ultimately fell to Southwestern Randolph in the state championship game. With her shortened offseason last summer, she was looking to maintain that same level of success her sophomore year.

And, by all accounts, she rose to the same level this season. With a .379 batting average and two home runs to her name, she bolstered her efforts on the mound, where she dominated batters with an eye-opening .32 ERA. In 13 appearances, she held a 10-1 record for a .909 win percentage across 64 2/3 innings pitched. She gave up just 11 hits, nine runs (only three of which were earned), and retired 131 batters on strikeouts. Those efforts on the field led to her being the last-ever SAC-6 softball player of the year.

“I used to have a pitching coach, Roger Longwell, but then I ended up getting surgery last summer and then he got busy, I got busy, so it was kind of hard to fall back into place and time things,” said Stonerock. “I feel like it was just easy having dominance for Midway. I feel like we always have the strongest defense, so it was really easy for me to just go out there and pitch and not have to worry about anything else.”

While some athletes on the ball field concern themselves more with batting or pitching — not both — Stonerock was able to be a force in her own right for both. The secret to that, she said, is the symbiotic relationship between the two.

“I feel like if I’m pitching, and I’m doing well, then I’m doing my job on defense, so it’s not stressful when I get to the batter’s box,” she said. “I guess I have a job to do, and I know that, but I’m also not playing for myself. I’m playing for the team, so I think the support I had from the team made it easy to become successful. Like, if I fall short, then I fall short, but I knew that I had another opportunity.”

On her way to being dominant on the mound and in the batter’s box, tragedy nearly struck for the sophomore in early April. During a game against Fairmont, Stonerock slid head-first into home on a play that ended with her taking a ride in an ambluance, with coaches and parents concerned for a neck injury.

“With my surgery last summer, I honestly don’t think anything scared me as much as that,” Stonerock recanted. “But this year, when that happened, I was literally laying on the ground just saying, ‘I’ll be back next Tuesday, I’ll be back next Tuesday.’ I wasn’t even thinking about the fact that there could be something seriously wrong with my neck or anything like that.”

She said that when Midway’s athletic director, Brandon Lusk, who is an assistant baseball coach, came over to see her, she kept herself distracted by wondering if the boys were winning their game. Stonerock was released from the hospital that night, on April 4, and was back in action on Tuesday, like she promised. She went 3-for-4 in the batter’s box that night, getting two RBI to help her teammates get the 10-0 victory over West Bladen.

