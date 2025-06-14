Clinton’s Oskar Adasiak heads the ball into the goal for the Dark Horses’ third goal of the first half against Midway.

Winning the state championship in your chosen sport is a big deal. Signing to play that sport in college is an even bigger deal. This school year, Clinton’s Oskar Adasiak did both, as he helped the Dark Horses take the 2A state soccer championship in November and signed to continue his career on the pitch at Francis Marion University.

“A lot of it came down to Coach Danny and the Clinton United a couple of months ago,” said Adasiak, in an interview. “I think it was in February or March, Coach Danny hosted a scrimmage against Chowan (University). We had scouts from Chowan out there, and then a scout from Francis Marion came and watched us well.”

That showcase scrimmage, he said, led to the scout from Francis Marion reaching out to him and showing interest that ultimately led to the Dark Horse signing to play for the Patriots.

Adasiak said he has played soccer since he was “3 or 4 years old” and played for the United since he was eight, but even that tenure couldn’t prepare him for coach Brad Spell’s rigorous program for Clinton High School soccer.

“I think the main thing, the biggest thing, that Coach Spell and the Dark Horse program teaches you is mental toughness,” the recent Clinton grad said. “I mean, being out here, running all the time, you think you’re gonna have a more relaxed day, and out of nowhere, he comes out and makes you do all these crazy exercises. I remember freshman year thinking there’s no way I was gonna be able to do it. As you go, you learn to push yourself, you learn to stay focused, especially in the tough games, where you’re losing by a goal or two, and you still know that you have a chance.”

The now-former Dark Horse will be playing center back for the school in South Carolina, where he will be majoring in biology with a focus on physical therapy, with aspirations to open a physical therapy business with his older brother, Daniel, who is currently in school for the same thing.

Adasiak averaged .7 goals per game in his senior campaign for Clinton, putting his career average at .5. Total, he amassed 71 points for the Horses across his two varsity seasons as well.

