Almost a year into writing these columns, which started as essentially a recap of my week until I got my footing and brought you the hottest takes, breakdowns of football formations (which, by the way, still lead the Google search if you look up ‘2-high safety’; one of my proudest accomplishments) and other random thoughts from the top of my head. I called Travis Hunter winning the Heisman, and I told you months ago that the MLB would enshrine Pete Rose posthumously. A broken clock is right twice a day, you know?

I have shied away from toeing the line of anything in regards to morality, because, well, that’s the right thing to do. And I’m not going to change that. But this week’s topic flirts dangerously close to that line, so I felt a caveat was necessary beforehand: athlete safety is of utmost importance, especially for high school and college student-athletes. This is solely my own personal opinion on the topic, and not something anyone should take to heart (not that any of my columns should be, but if someone decided this week was the time to do so, I am here to tell them not to.)

Recently, I became aware of the Enhanced Games. If you’re unfamiliar, they are essentially the Olympics, but with performance-enhancing drugs allowed, in order to test the capabilities of humans. Again, I cannot stress enough that PEDs are bad, should not be used and are very dangerous. Please, kids (and adults, I guess), do not use them under any circumstances.

The homepage on the website says, “We are on a mission to redefine superhumanity through science, innovation and sports,” with a button that says “Get Enhanced.” One scroll down and you’re greeted with “We’re reinventing sports with science. At Enhanced, we are pioneering a new era in athletic competition that embraces scientific advancements to push the boundaries of human performance.” That, to me, reads like the tagline for a supervillain in a comic book.

I struggle with the idea of this internally. If you had asked me five or 10 years ago, I would have been all for it. “Pushing athletic competitions past anything we’ve ever seen before? Count me in,” would be how 21- or 26-year-old Brandt would respond. Now, I don’t know.

The idea of seeing exactly how far we can push the human body is cool, right? Maybe. Probably not, though.

Take, for example, swimmer James Magnussen. His body transformation for the games is something that is also eerily reminiscent of a comic book. I don’t know how he will even be able to get his hands above his head, let alone attempt to break a world record for the elusive $1 million payout the Enhanced Games are offering.

And, I’m not the only one with doubts about it. Many sportswriters from across the world have shared their opinions (none of which I have actually read besides the headlines) and athletes even face bans if they participate.

But the games are backed by billionaires. Again, I see nothing but parallels to a sci-fi book about testing the limits of humanity. This surely can’t end well.

Fear not, though, is essentially the message the games put at the bottom of their website under “Athlete Safety,” which I see as nothing more than a pre-disaster cop-out. “Protecting athletes is our top priority. Every competitor will undergo rigorous, state-of-the-art medical profiling before participating in the competition.” Sure.

The games will take place in Las Vegas next year, meaning athletes have the opportunity to juice up and train for a full year before attempting to break world records set by “clean” athletes.

So far, the events are 50 and 100m freestyle and butterfly swims, 100m sprints, 100/110m hurdles, and in weightlifting, the snatch and clean and jerk. The website lists just four athletes, all swimmers, but I’m sure more will be added to the competition as word gets out.

I’m sure I will tune in just for curiosity’s sake, but I don’t think I morally agree with this. Sure, I love the highest levels of competition, but this just screams dangerous and reckless.

