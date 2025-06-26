I often find myself waffling back and forth between “I love baseball,” because of the time I spent playing it in my formative years, and “there is just far too much baseball to pay attention to.” That’s fairly well documented in these columns I do weekly. That has to be exhausting on you as much as it is on me. I can’t promise I’ll get better about it, and I surely won’t do something about it this year, but there’s hope for a better future, right?

The College World Series happened this weekend, and a semi-local team, Coastal Carolina, fell to LSU (who is just having a dominant run in all sports, it seems, over the last half-decade or so, but that’s a discussion for a different time). I will admit that I didn’t watch any of it outside of clips posted on social media. The idea of these “top prospects” living in the minor leagues for almost a decade or more, plus how the farm systems work, coupled with the fact that there is, actually, far too much baseball to pay attention to, means I don’t care much for the goings-on of NCAA baseball. I don’t want to watch these kids dominate in college and not hear about them until my kid is in middle school, outside of players like Paul Skenes. And I haven’t even mentioned the ones who fizzle out and don’t come to fruition, either.

But, as I was cleaning the house, like a good dad does, on Saturday morning, I decided to throw some MLB games on the TV. As I did, I came to the realization that baseball is the perfect background noise, especially as a sport. This was further proven correctly as I watched game seven of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

See, with a sport like basketball or football, there is a lot of back-and-forth action. Teams take possession, meaning there is a chance for turnovers. If you aren’t paying attention the whole time, the tide of the game can turn quickly. Case in point, the Thunder were ahead going into halftime of Sunday night’s game, but a deep three by Indiana put the Pacers up by one. Stuff like that just doesn’t happen in baseball.

As a certified Detroit Tigers hater, I keep tabs on them fairly closely as an AL Central rival (which is currently leading the division to put salt on my wounds). I saw the absolute shelling that Tampa Bay unleashed on the Motor City Kitties (yes, I know that’s the Lions’ nickname, but I want to do everything I can to discredit the orange and blue on the banks of Lake Erie) on Friday night, so I was excited about the same thing to happen early on Saturday afternoon, even with household chores standing in the way.

That’s when it hit me: I can simultaneously “watch” baseball as I’m doing menial, boring tasks, and the “America’s pastime” moniker lives on, but with a bit of some word play: America’s pass time, meaning it passes by the time in a good enough fashion that you’re never bored, but you’re not glued to the TV to watch.

Let me explain. I know that baseball is full of exciting moments. I watched, in person, a walk-off win on the diamond in 13-15 softball on Friday. The plays at the plate, a runner caught in a pickle or even a home run robbery are full of excitement. I’m not discrediting baseball or softball and saying they aren’t exciting. But the excitement happens at such intervals that you don’t have to pay attention 100 percent of the time.

If you’re familiar with delayed gratification, that’s the reward system I used here. Sweep the living room? Cool, I just earned myself a half-inning of sitting on the couch watching the Rays tee off on the Tigers at Steinbrenner Stadium. Do some dishes? Awesome, that’s the full sixth inning I get to watch. But it goes beyond that, too.

In the midst of my cleaning frenzy, I could keep an ear out for the excitement. Sure, I might miss a good play or two, but the replays will catch me up on that. Overall, though, I can keep up with the game while knocking out stuff that I couldn’t while watching another sport.

I certainly don’t mean to banish baseball to the oblivion of sports I’ll only watch to keep me preoccupied as I knock out chores. That would be mean. But I do know that chores get a bit easier if I have something to keep me interested as I slog through the less-than-desirable tasks that come with being an adult. Now, if only I could watch baseball as I did homework with my soon-to-be-7-year-old, then my life would be complete.

If you think I’m just being hyperbolic or trying to drum up interest in the 162-game season, I promise I’m not. Maybe this is just a sign of my completed transformation into old age and fatherhood, but at least I’m not listening to the games on AM radio… yet.

In the meantime, if you catch me becoming a bigger fan of professional baseball than I ever have been in my life, just know that I did so out of necessity. Both for doing chores and to bring the fine readers of Sampson County more hot takes on the sport. It’s a burden that someone needs to shoulder, and I, as your dedicated sports editor, am willing to do so. Expect to see some more baseball columns in the coming weeks until the football preseason starts, in which I will be the best unaffiliated beat reporter east of the Mississippi.

