Lakewood outlasts Midway in All-County softball

Midway’s Avery Phillips moves into a slide into second base as Lakewood’s Sierra Johnson covers the bag from short. An overthrow intended for Johnson on the play allowed Phillips to take second, third and home for a Raider run.

A back-and-forth battle unfolded at Clement ball field Monday night, as the All-County 13-15 softball teams from Midway and Lakewood squared up for a bout for the ages, with high tensions, a sweltering sun and just enough offense from the Lady Leps to take the 6-5 contested win.

Lakewood’s Sophia Melvin took the first cuts in the batter’s box, but before she could take a swing, McKenna Sinclair’s pitch struck her, sending her to first. Bella Griffin moved her to third on a standup double, looking to strike early against the Raiders. Abby Williams scored the game’s first run on a sacrifice to send Melvin across the dish. Ryleigh Miller’s rocket of a line drive was snagged on a snow cone by Sterlyn Tyndall at first, getting the catch with the top of her mitt. A dropped strike three saw Sierra Johnson get thrown at first to end the top of the first.

Tyndall was Midway’s first batter, facing off against Griffin on the mound. Tyndall took a five-pitch walk to get aboard, with McKenna Sinclair stepping in next, who also walked to add another Raider runner with no outs. Bailey Hargrove’s turn in the box resulted in a duel between her and Griffin, with Hargrove protecting via foul balls after finding herself behind in the count. Hargrove found her pitch, which resulted in Tyndall and Sinclair taking the lead after a throwing error, putting Hargrove at third on the play. Sutton Hargrove followed that outing with a pop-up to second for the first out in the bottom of the first. Hannah Bass was sent down looking for back-to-back outs, and Hannah Knowles belted one up the middle to the outfield to score Hargrove, but a daring attempt at taking second threw her out trying to slide into the bag to end the inning.

Raelyn Wilson and Savannah Strickland started the top of the second with each taking a walk, and Skylar Lee advancing them on a sacrifice to Tyndall at first. Addison Bullard drove them in on a single that sent her to second on a throwing error. The scoreboard saw Lakewood ahead at 4-3, moving to the bottom of the second.

Avery Phillips found herself on first after a walk and took the remaining three bases on an overthrow to second as she took off for the steal, tying it at four. Hannah Lee struck out shortly after, putting Brooke New in for her first at bat, which ended in her being walked as well. Tyndall popped up to Sierra Johnson at shortstop, who snagged it after a short backpedal for the third out.

Sutton Hargrove’s first pitch in the top of the third snuck inside and got Abby Williams on the foot, but Ryleigh Miller’s hit got the lead runner out on a routine play at second for one away. Raelyn Wilson’s swinging strike three gave the Leopards the first out of their half of the third, but Miller took home on a passed ball for the 5-4 lead. Facing a full count, Savannah Strickland watched a pitch fall barely inside for a walk to put her at first and Johnson at third with two away. Sylar Lee popped up to Sinclair at short for the final out in the top half.

Sinclair started the bottom of the third with a walk of her own on just five pitches. Bailey Hargrove smacked one to left to advance her to second, putting two runners on with no outs. A passed ball in Sutton Hargrove’s AB advanced the two. A diving play by Ryleigh Miller at the plate nearly saw Sinclair get tagged out, but she was deemed safe on the tying run, still with no outs. The Raiders loaded the bases, poised to send another run home for the late lead. That didn’t happen, though, as Griffin retired three straight batters on strikeouts, and the score remained 5-5 to go to the fourth.

Bullard’s at bat to begin the fourth ended with a shot just over second base for the leading runner on first. After a hit by Melvin to Sinclair at second, Sinclair mishandled the toss to the bag, and Bullard did the splits to land herself on second with a big stretch, staying safe in the process. Sinclair got retribution on Griffin’s hit, fielding the infield pop-up cleanly for the first out. She doubled those efforts up on the next play, snagging another infield fly for the second out in a row. A walk of Ryleigh Miller loaded the bases for the Leopards, who were looking for a two-out rally. Bullard took the plate on a passed ball for the 6-5 lead. Sutton Hargrove retired Sierra Johnson on the next pitch for the final out before the Leopards could extend the lead, as the teams moved to the bottom of the fourth, and facing the shrinking game clock, meaning there was less than 10 minutes left to play.

Brooke New started Midway’s turn in what ended up being the final inning in the batter’s box, finding first on a walk. Mary Beth New looked to advance the tying run closer to home with the limited time left, but she was sent down on strikes. The top of the order came back around, with Tyndall stepping back into the box, but her first swing ended with a pop-up to Bullard at first for the second out. Sinclair took a backwards K for the final out, giving the Lady Leopards the 6-5 win.

