James Sinclair gets his head on a late-game corner kick against Croatan last September. Clinton failed to connect on this set piece and eventually fell 1-nil to the Cougars.

Holden Spell prepares to hit a shot on goal early in the match. This shot resulted in the Dark Horses’ second goal of the contest against Princeton in the first round of the playoffs.

Holden Spell, left, and James Sinclair, right, were teammates not only on last year’s state championship Clinton team, but also the East team for the Body Armor State Games.

A pair of Dark Horse soccer players added more hardware to the trophy case after last year’s state championship, as Holden Spell and James Sinclair helped the East team secure another victory at the Body Armor State Games last weekend at Guilford College.

For the fourth year in a row, the team representing the East has won the games, showing the dominance the eastern portion of the state has had in the sport as of late.

“To me, it’s just getting to play with people you’ve already played with or maybe played against,” said Spell. “Some of the teammates I’ve played with for the Body Armor State Games, I’ve played against, like Northside and North Lenoir. I’ve also played with three other teammates who were on my travel team. I feel like it’s getting to know new players, teammates and the coaching staff and getting to be coached by different coaches.”

The process for making the team representing your side of the state involves just a tryout, said Sinclair.

“There are two tryouts. You don’t have to go to both of them. You can just go to one. We had one here in Clinton and one at Northside, so Holden and I, and a couple more of our friends, went to the one in Clinton,” he shared. “After the second one at Northside, the coach sent an email out and told us if we made the team or not.”

The East team won its first two games by a score of 3-1 and 3-0, respectively, and it was that +5 goal differential that gave the East the tiebreaker for the win in the championship game.

As far as his favorite moment of the weekend, Sinclair said it came from the championship game.

“It was probably our last game, against the South,” shared Sinclair. “They had a couple of the boys from Southwestern Randolph, the team that we beat in the state championship last year, and I made a few good plays. I made a slide tackle to save a goal. And it was just fun to play them again, seeing them, and I already knew some of the stuff that they were going to do, so it made it easier on me, playing them again, and it was just great to be able to face tough competition like that again.”

“I would say it’s more so like an all-star game,” shared Spell. “It’s geared more towards high school soccer. I wouldn’t say it’s as good as the competitiveness of the Clash of the Carolinas or East/West soccer games, but it’s like that style.”

Spell played winger on the team, while Sinclair played center back.

“It feels good, because when you’re working hard, and it’s been a long time, and you’ve put in this work — my dad has been hard on me because he wants me to do the best I can — it just feels good because of all the hard work I put in is paying off,” said Spell, on how it felt to represent at the games.

Sinclair mentioned that he could bring back stuff from last weekend’s soccer games for his Clinton teammates, too.

“We’re going to play tough competition like that during the season, and being able to play against that during the preseason or before it, it just makes it a whole lot easier whenever those games do come around, you already know what there is going to be and what to expect,” he said. “So you won’t be as shell-shocked when it comes to you. You already know what you need to do, and you’ll be prepared. And, on the flip side of that, he was able to take things from this season with him into this summer’s games.

“This last season, I started, I think every single game for high school, and it just gave me a lot of confidence to come in and be able to do what I knew how to do, and it wasn’t really surprising whenever I was able to play a lot,” he continued. “It just really helped me boost my confidence from making it all the way to the state championship and letting me know that, yeah, I can play and no one can take that away from me.”

Spell had 23 goals in 30 games for the Dark Horses last season, coupled with 22 assists, for a total of 68 points for the 2A state champions. Sinclair, playing a defensive role, also appeared in 30 games, but with just three total points to his name, as his main responsibilities on the field are not typically statistical categories.

