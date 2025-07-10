As I move throughout my second full summer here, I have noticed it is much easier than a year ago. I can pick up the phone, make a call or text, and whip up a story real quick, because of the networking and relationships I’ve built. I truly don’t have an offseason here, and as I pondered that on my drive into town this morning, it hit me that many athletes don’t, either.

This isn’t just a professional-level or even college thing. This dates back to some of the youngest ages of organized athletics. And to me, it’s a problem. There’s even data to prove it, too.

As you can probably already tell, during the summer I write a lot of feature stories — profiles and the like to tell the stories of people, like a magazine, rather than game coverage, because, well, there are no games at a certain point until they pick up again soon. That leads me to a standstill where I have to navigate through a period where I’m generating not only ideas for good stories, but also ones that I have pictures for already, or I can obtain.

The more of these feature stories I write — whether about current Sampson County athletes or those from times before — I realize that schedules are hectic, chaotic and never match up as well as we think. Add in a kid playing multiple sports, and it’s even harder to put together.

This isn’t about just one kid, either. Many kids face this same lifestyle, and while it has its perks, I just cannot, in good will, say that I am in love with it or that every kid should follow it. It’s not that I don’t love sports — you don’t get to be the self-titled “hardest working person in sports” if you don’t have a straight-up love of the game like I do. My wrists and forearms are cramping up as I write this due to all of the writing I did last week. I, at no point in time, want fewer sports; let me be clear. I just want athletes not to push their bodies as much.

Let me lay out an example year-long schedule for you to hopefully put this in terms that you can understand: for this exercise, school let out on the last weekday of May, and this calendar starts on June 1. Johnny, our team’s star quarterback, power forward, and slugger, starts his summer workouts. Oh, and he has a summer job at the local pool. Football workouts are obviously the most time-sensitive, so he prioritizes those the most. Those happen in the morning. In the evenings, he has basketball shootarounds. Three days a week, he has baseball BP or scrimmages. On the weekends, he can fit in an extra day or two at his job. Oh! I forgot, he has a girlfriend and friends he wants to hang out with, too.

Before he knows it, football season will come around. He’ll throw for 2,000 yards and a couple dozen touchdowns with a third-round run in the playoffs. Awesome, time to relax, right? Wrong. He now has to turn to the basketball court, where he’s the team’s leading rebounder and third in points, while fifth in assists. He’s a monster in the paint — and he should be, with his size and athleticism. The team can’t quite get it together, and a lackluster season sees them miss the playoffs. Heartbroken, Johnny is still a little excited for the breather he gets between sports. Wrong again, though, as baseball season starts next week. Grab your glove, we’ll see you there. Johnny plays his full junior season on the baseball field, and if he’s not the starting pitcher (which he is more than anyone else, due to his 85 m.p.h. fastball and deadly curveball), he’s playing elsewhere in the field because he bats .368 and a knocked 12 HRs this year. Rinse and repeat starting June 1 for his senior year.

Do you see the picture I’m painting here? I see nothing wrong with athletes playing multiple sports. I did it myself, playing up to five different sports a year as a child. It’s tough, not only on the kid, but everyone else, too. So why do we idolize this hustle culture like you’re less than the person next to you if you don’t hustle and bussle throughout the school year to maximize your athletics?

I didn’t mention AAU, fall ball or any other extracurricular. I just mentioned school sports. Add those in, and the student-athletes are now working a full-time job on top of balancing a social life, schoolwork and everything else that comes with the territory of being a young adult.

The lines of in-season and offseason are as blurred now as they ever have been before. We wonder why catastrophic injuries happen not only to our favorite athletes on TV, but to young kids we watch play every year. If professionals are blowing out their knees because of continued strain and exertion, do you not think a child whose body has not fully developed will face the same fate?

Again, I’m not telling anyone not to play sports. The benefits of being an athlete cannot be overstated. What I will tell you, though, is that the lasting injuries, compounded with the rigorous training, take a toll on your body. Maybe not now or in five years, but eventually that will catch up to you. What won’t catch up, though, is time spent with loved ones and friends. So, if you’re ever caught in the in-between of deciding whether to play a sport that you’re burnt out on, or picking up another to stay in shape for the next, weigh your options and see what’s best for you and yours.

