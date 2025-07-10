Autryville’s Gavin Williams leads Guardians’ bullpen

One of the Cleveland Guardians’ highest-touted prospects has evolved into one of the best pitchers in the team’s rotation, and that pitcher — Gavin Williams, dubbed ‘The Big Rig’ due to his towering 6-6, 250-pound frame — got his start in this world and the game that he loves right here in Autryville.

While his Wikipedia lists his hometown as Sampson County neighbor Fayetteville, and his high school as Cape Fear, just over the Cumberland County line, Williams’ parents noted that he originally hails from Autryville, where they still reside, and he has family members in Sampson County.

“It was stressful at first,” his mother, Cheryl, attested, on Gavin’s journey to the highest echelon of the sport. “Because when he was in high school, and when he was younger, playing travel ball and everything, everybody was like, ‘Oh, he’s awesome. He’s going to make it into the big leagues,’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah, OK, whatever. He’s just a kid who plays ball, you know, he loves to play ball. But then the older he got, we saw, yeah, he’s talented, he’s a step above.’”

A step above — or, as many say, head and shoulders above — is where The Big Rig found himself, especially after his freshman year at ECU. Laurice Williams Jr., his father, said that entering college, Gavin was just 6-3, 175, but the diet and training regimen for the purple Pirates, plus a late growth spurt, set Gavin up to grow the towering pitcher he is today.

“His freshman year, the coaches didn’t allow him to do any running or any major exercising, and they put him on with a nutritionist. Everything he ate, he had to clear it with them to get his weight up,” his father said.

“When he was 12 years old, he was like 5-10 and 180 pounds, so he was a little chunky kid. He started growing, and then around the 10th grade, he started getting taller and could not put the weight on. He got very skinny,” his mother, Cheryl, added.

It was back-to-back no-hitters and a .35 ERA in high school, plus a scorching fastball that led to Williams being recruited to Greenville, where he finished his career with a 2.65 ERA and an 11-5 record across 149.1 innings pitched, before becoming a first-round pick in the Majors, but that call-up to the big leagues almost came sooner rather than later for the Autryville native.

“When all of the scouts started coming to the high school to watch him pitch, and when they started coming to talk to us at the house, it was kind of very stressful,” Cheryl added. “And it was like, is this real? This is a little unbelievable. And then, for Gavin, he started going to look at colleges. And when it came to draft time, he was really up in the air about it.

“He told me, he said, ‘Mom, I really want to go to college,’ because he was 17. And I believe it was the Yankees’ scouts that told him, when you get drafted, there’s no looking back, you’re gone. And so I think that kind of scared him a little because he was still 17 years old. And so now, looking back, he said that was the best four years of his life, going to college.”

“It was never really about Major League Baseball,” added Laurice. “It was about him getting an education, and everything after that was a bonus, so just staying focused in school and everything would work itself out.”

The decision to stay in college, many would say, paid off for Williams, as he was a part of the 2018 American Conference tournament championship team, as well as the 2019 and 2021 regular season champions. His senior season saw him go 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 15 appearances, totaling 81.1 innings pitched after a COVID-shortened season the year before. That’s when he became a highly-touted prospect, good enough for the Cleveland Guardians to select him 23rd overall in the 2021 draft, allowing him to blossom in their farm system until the 2023 season.

“He’s glad that he did that and got that experience with college and all. And then of course, he got drafted in ‘21, and looking at it now, it’s like, I can’t believe he’s made it after everybody told us that he was going to make it into the big leagues,” Cheryl quipped. “We still watch him today. Like, he struck Bryce Harper out his first year up in the majors, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, you struck Bryce Harper out,’ and of course, to him, he is just another ball player, but oh my gosh, that’s Bryce Harper.”

Gavin finished his degree at ECU, albeit delayed because of his time playing professional baseball, in December of 2024, earning a degree in criminal justice.

In the midst of a 10-game losing streak for Cleveland, Williams pitched two games for the Guards this past week, getting a no-decision start on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers in which he went toe-to-toe with reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. It was a pitcher’s duel until it wasn’t, with both starters only giving up a hit each. Skubal tossed 10 Ks while Williams was on his heels with eight of his own.

Run support, not a lack of pitching talent, has been the bane of Cleveland’s existence in the 2025 campaign, just a year removed from a near-World Series bid by the red and blue on the shores of Lake Erie. After a 3-2 besting of their AL Central rival Tigers in the ALDS, the Guardians went on to fall to the Yankees four games to one, with Williams appearing in one of the losses.

The 24th-best hitting team in the league, Cleveland, also boasts the 18th-best pitching rotation. After Luis Ortiz’s abrupt suspension last week, Williams is now the leading pitcher for Cleveland, with a 5-4 record and a 3.61 ERA in 18 starts. He has one of the highest walk percentages in the league, but with 90 strikeouts to his name as well, he has been able to balance the walks well.

Williams’ parents are split on how they approach game day for the 25-year-old major leaguer, and their interview took place just 40 minutes before his Sunday start, which allowed a bit of a behind-the-scenes look into the routine and life of a parent in their situation.

“I talk to him every game day. I’ll talk to him and I’ll tell him he’s there. He belongs where he’s at. He can do it, he’s proven that. He’s just got to go out and enjoy himself and have fun,” Laurice said. “Mama is more superstitious. I don’t talk to him before he pitches. I’ve never talked to him, like told him good luck or anything. I don’t talk to him before games because I’m just superstitious like that. But after a game, then I’ll talk to him.”

Cleveland sits fourth in the American League Central with a 40-48 record, while the Tigers lead the division at 57-34. The all-star break, which could not come at a better time for the Guardians, begins on Saturday and culminates a week from today with the All-Star Game.

