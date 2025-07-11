Union’s Tobias Cromartie shares his mantra

Many defenses felt the wrath of Tobias Cromartie last season as he racked up over 1,000 yards with the ball in his hands, and he’s ready to do it again this year.

As football season is quickly approaching for the 2025 season, one local running back is looking to not only match his efforts from a year ago, but is poised and ready to best his quadruple-digit rushing yard mark he set last year in his freshman season.

Tobias Cromartie, who wears No. 1 for the red and white, was the workhorse for the Spartans’ offense last year, carrying the rock 226 times in 11 games for 1,077 yards, meaning he averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 97.9 yards a game.

“Coming into my freshman season, there were two other guys battling for my position. I did not know I was going to be the starting running back,” Cromartie said in a recent interview. “I came to practice every day, I didn’t miss. I hadn’t missed any football practices the entire season. I might have come late for a doctor’s appointment. But I worked very hard. I worked very hard to get to my position. And my mindset coming in, I was just going to work, work, work and do what I had to do to be where I can.”

Cromartie is a lifelong resident of Sampson County and has been playing football since he was a kid, but not always at the running back position, he said.

“I played linebacker and I’ve played line sometimes, like tight end,” the Spartan ball carrier said. “I had a coach, John Ward. He was going to put me there (at running back), but something happened, and then my eighth-grade season, he finally gave me a chance he’d seen that I was good at what I was doing.”

To keep up with the demand of being a varsity running back, Cromartie said he continues to hit the weight room and work out.

“My coach, Coach Oates, he gives me workouts to do while I’m home, and my coach, Brandon Maynor, he sends me stuff, and I do those, and then I work out with my brother, Kenny-Ray,” he said.

Cromartie and that same brother, Kenny-Ray Bailey, a 6-foot, 3-inch guard, played on Union’s JV basketball team together last season, for both of their freshman seasons.

Echoing his sentiment from last year, Cromartie said his mindset for this year is, believe it or not, “work, work, work.”

“But this time, I’m going to bring my team up. I’m going to bring my team up with me. We’re all going to work, work, work,” he added.

While Cromartie has seen his share of time on the field on defense, he anticipates not having to do that as much for his sophomore season the gridiron.

“I feel like this year, our defense is more solid than it was last year — it’s better — so I don’t think they would need me. I will probably be trying to focus more on running back instead,” he said.

