James Lewis and Brad Spell talk about their roles and viewpoints of new NCHSAA divisions, conferences

Tanner Williams goes for a shot over Lakewood’s Xavier Hall during this past basketball season. These two schools are slated to keep their rivalry alive through the changes.

With the NCHSAA’s realignment and expansion now in effect for the upcoming fall sports seasons, many have focused on the schools and teams they support, their own student athletes and even the distance between their new conference foes. One thing that often gets overlooked, though, is the work that athletic directors have to put in behind the scenes to make things happen.

“They reclassify every four years,” said Brad Spell, athletic director for Clinton High School. “So usually, back in about the third out of the four years, you start getting an idea of what classification you’re going to be in because of the numbers you have and the students at the school. I had a pretty good idea, probably within a year of when it came out, that we were going to be a 4A school, moving up from 2A to 4A.”

“We knew it was coming,” James Lewis, the Sampson County Schools’ athletic director, corroborated. “It wasn’t really a huge surprise to us. And we thought that the way things would pan out, all of our schools would remain in similar divisions as they were in before. So our small schools — Hobbton, Union and Lakewood — instead of 1A are now 2A and Midway became a 3A school. Of course, I’m not with the city schools, but we still take an interest in Clinton, and they became a 4A school. So I think it’s going to add equity to everyone, and it’s going to help more so than it’s going to hurt, having eight divisions instead of four.”

Through the past few revisions, all of the public high schools in Sampson County fit into one of two divisions: Clinton and Midway were 2A, and Hobbton, Lakewood and Union were all 1A. That changed with the new eight-division classification system the NCHSAA approved starting for the 2025-26 school year. Instead, the three smaller schools are in 2A, Midway is in 3A, and Clinton, being the largest school in the county, is now a 4A school.

“There are pros and cons to everything,” Spell continued in his interview. “I’m not the biggest fan of having eight classifications because it kind of waters down some things. If you’re going to win a state championship, I really feel like you’ve got to earn it. So now, instead of having four state championships in sports, you’re going to have eight. Things are going to change a little bit; a lot of teams are going to move around, and a lot of conferences are going to be different. I’m not negative towards it, but it’s just different than what I’m accustomed to for the last 25-plus years. You’re probably going to see a lot of questions come up after the first couple of years to see how it worked and if it was a good idea.”

State championships are something Spell and his soccer team — the one he’s coached for over two decades — are used to, as they are the reigning 2A state champions in the sport for the second time in program history.

One of the biggest driving factors behind the reshaping and the new conferences was cutting down on teams’ travel throughout the years, but parity was an underlying theme as well. The 32 biggest schools in the state make up the 8A classification, with the rest of the schools being as close to evenly distributed amongst the other seven as possible, but with some slight variance in numbers. That parity, though, isn’t as easy to quantify or exhibit, said Lewis.

“Whether you’re 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A or 5A — you know there are certain years when Clinton was 2A and they were as good as any 4A team in football — so, you know, it all kind of balances out,” said the former football coach turned county athletic director. “Looking at Clinton, they’re going to be a 4A school. They can play with most any 5A, 6A school in any sport, whether it be soccer, basketball, football — it doesn’t matter, they can still be competitive with anyone.”

Spell acknowledged that same notion in his interview, which took place days before Lewis’. “I’m still playing tough competition,” he said. “Because a lot of people kinda realized that just because you’re a 5A or 6A, you’re going to be better than the 3A and 4A schools. But that’s not necessarily true. It kind of depends on the sport and the situation, but there are going to be a lot of 3A schools in soccer that are going to be better than a lot of the 5A and 6A schools. So I’m still looking for really good competition, but at the same time, I’m trying to pair myself with teams I might meet in the playoffs.”

In football, Clinton faces off against two fellow Sampson County foes in Lakewood and Midway in the first two weeks of the season. On the soccer field, the Dark Horses and Raiders will meet each like they had when they were both members of the now-defunct SAC-6 conference.

Spell’s viewpoint on the parity situation mimics Lewis’, although it is still unique to the singular school of Clinton versus the five county schools.

“It can,” he said, on whether the new classification helps the smaller schools like those found in Sampson County. “I’m real pleased with the conference we’ve been put into. One thing we were worried about was the travel situation, because these new classifications, you’ve got a lot of schools that are finding out are going to have to travel a lot further for their conference games because of the disparity.”

Starting this year, and for the foreseeable future, Clinton will play in the East Central 3A/4A conference with East Duplin, Heide Trask, Pender, South Lenoir and Southwest Onslow. Midway will also be in a split conference, taking on Goldsboro, James Kenan, Princeton, Rosewood, Spring Creek and Wallace-Rose Hill in the Swine Valley 2A/3A. And if you’re wondering about the remaining three teams who played in the Carolina 1A through this spring, fear not, as they are in a slightly modified version of that same conference, with a couple tweaks coming to the now-Carolina 1A/2A: East Bladen, East Columbus, Hobbton, Lakewood, North Duplin, Union and West Columbus fill out that split conference.

Before the 2025-26 school year, split conferences worked this way: the winner for both divisions (i.e. 1A and 2A) would earn an automatic bid in the playoffs, and the rest of the teams would have to fight for their spots via their RPI ratings. That changes this year.

“This year, conference champions mean nothing for playoff seeding,” Lewis elaborated. “It’s going to be all based on RPI rankings. So, split conferences mean nothing as far as getting you a seed in the playoffs. There’s only one 1A team in the Carolina, right? So they would have automatically been a one-seed in the playoffs because they would have been the 1A conference champion in that league. That’s how they up that mess of the split conferences. So being the conference champion doesn’t guarantee you a great seed in the playoffs.”

Eliminating automatic playoff bids for conference winners eliminates the gripe many had, especially with every school in the county belonging to a split conference now, as the new conferences across the state seemed to be littered with them.

What the future holds for the revamped classifications and conferences, Spell said he doesn’t know, and he’s not even sure if the eight classifications will be here to stay permanently.

“That’s a good question,” he said in response to being asked about it. “I think you’re going to hear a lot after this year. You’re going to have a lot of people complaining about the travel distances, complaining about trying to find non-conference games with the travel distances. And then you’ve got a lot of schools that are loving the conference that they’re in. I mean, I’m happy with the conference that we’re in, the East Central … I like it. I like the athletic directors; we work really well together. And I’m excited about that.

“But I don’t know. After a couple of years, I know they’re going to review it and everything. And you might see a change in two years, you never know. They may go to six classifications or they may go back to four, or ADs may vote on it, and the principals may vote on it, and they like what they saw with the classifications, and they may stay. It’s just one of those guessing games. You’re probably going to find out a lot after this year.”

“I think all of our county schools, the Sampson County schools, we’re very satisfied with the way things turned out after this realignment,” Lewis shared. “I’ll tell you, the 2A schools were worried about going to West Columbus and East Columbus; that’s a bit of travel. But we were playing those schools anyway, non-conference. I really think, you know, we give it some time, and it’s going to be something that we look back on and say, this is a good thing for us.”

As far as the smaller schools in the county staying in essentially the same conference they had been, Lewis said the Sampson County schools wanted that.

“We championed for it,” he said. “But we were lucky that every proposal that came out, Lakewood, Union and Hobbton were together. And Midway, you know, that traveling to Robeson County (to play SAC-6 foes in Red Springs and Fairmont) was tough on them. The league they got put in, they don’t have to do that anymore. They got Duplin and Johnston County. It’s all local and it’s just going to be a better situation for them as well.”

Reach Brandt Young at 910-247-9036, at [email protected], or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.