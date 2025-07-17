This past weekend, I completed an objective in a video game that I have been trying to complete for 15 years. No, I’m not making that up, nor am I exaggerating. I have been chasing the accomplishment of literally just pixels on a screen for nearly two decades now — from being a high schooler in Ohio, to an adult where the Army took me with stops in Texas and Colorado, to now in North Carolina, I have tried to get this. And on Saturday, I did.

It’s a niche thing to desire, and I doubt many people who read this will share in my excitement. Far from its peak, World of Warcraft has been my game for right at half of my life as it sits. I found it as a lost teenager, and although I’ve quit many times before, the hiatus has never lasted.

So, this weekend, when I got one of the rarest mounts in the game — Invincible’s Reins for those keeping track at home — I was overcome with joy, happiness and excitement. Countless hours of my life have been spent trying to get those pixels.

I don’t really talk about video games here a whole lot, since I don’t really have the opportunity to do so. Me telling you what video games I played over the weekend would be mind-numbingly boring for everyone involved. There’s no real opportunity for me to do a write-up on video games, either.

Which brings me to the point of this column.

After putting in all of that work — sure, it wasn’t physical, but it takes a level of mental fortitude to redo the same content year after year — I realized that esports should be taken more seriously. Take Fortnite, for example. That gets a new update every so often, and the content, at some level, changes. Call of Duty comes out with a new game about every other year. I opted to do the same thing over and over again (insert the “insanity is doing the same thing over and over” quote).

I’m not comparing the feats of athletes on the field or court or whatever other playing surface they may handle their business on to those who opt for the digital side of things — that’s unfair for both parties. And like many debates in this world, there can be a solution in the middle to allow both sides their time to shine.

The yin and the yang, the sun and the moon, the Chiefs and the Browns — there needs to be balance in life. And not always does someone or something fit into one of two categories, but for the sake of the argument at hand, they do.

In my experiment I have going on here, a student-athlete can either be one who participates in a more traditional, physical, tangible sport, or they can choose to be an esports athlete. Notice how there are no quotes around the last word? Regardless of whether they are physically involved or not, gamers are very much athletes in a less traditional sense. But they’re still an athlete.

I know this is a tough change, and I’ll get pushback on this viewpoint. “Gamers aren’t athletes!” people will cry. But I’m here to tell you that they are.

Esports athletes are cut from the same cloth as your favorite student-athlete, just a different section. What they may not desire in contact sports or those like basketball or baseball, they make up for in a desire to take a different approach or differing viewpoint of the world. And I’d love to see Sampson County open up its doors to the next generation of athletes as a whole, not just those who participate in the popular sports.

To make my point, I even went and did research on this to help solidify my standing.

“The esports industry is thriving. With viewership in the hundreds of millions for top events — and revenues projected at $4.3 billion — it’s apparent that esports have made a global impression,” reads the introduction to a story by Baker College.

“Instead of being contests of brute strength or traditional athletic ability, these competitions center on reaction time, strategic understanding, and often collaboration, as they are conducted through video games – earning the name esports. The industry, having seen consistent growth since the turn of the millennium, was further boosted closer to the mainstream during the recent Covid-19 pandemic, and could one day come to rival the cultural and economic behemoth that is traditional sports entertainment,” says Connor Greig, in a story for the Michigan Journal of Economics.

Like Greig mentioned, esports require a bit of mental prowess and understanding of team dynamics that you see in sports like football, volleyball, soccer and basketball. Instead of calling for the ball on a play or telling a teammate to pick someone up on defense, an esports athlete might call out an opponent’s position to his teammates or make a last-second move to put his team in position to win.

Before you write off esports as just gamers wanting to infiltrate the sphere of athletics, look at the similarities between the psyche of both.

Reach Brandt Young at 910-247-9036, at [email protected], or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.