Union’s Maynor talks full-circle moment of coming back to coach the Spartans

For one of Union’s assistant football coaches, Brandon Maynor, his message is clear: he loves the Spartans and he’s here to help them however he can. As an alumnus of the school, it means a little bit more to him than others.

“I urge the Union community — Garland, Ivanhoe, Ingold, Harrells — everybody whose child goes to Union, everybody in the community, come out and support us in our first home game,” he said in a recent interview. “We need to start filling these stands up and just support these young men because of the work they put in. I mean, this summer, we’ve averaged around 40 kids every day. That right there tells you the turnaround within the past two or three years.”

As a 2006 graduate of Union who played football, track, baseball for “a couple of years” and ROTC, Maynor said he knew all along he would find himself giving back to the community in some fashion.

“I knew as a young man, I always wanted a big family,” he attested. “I love children. I have five daughters and a son. I love working with young people because in this day and age, it’s just like, these kids need a lot of guidance and help from any adult that they can get it from. So coming back and giving back to my community, because I know Union is always the last pick of the litter in Sampson County, it feels like, because we’re down here in the woods. I just feel like me coming back and giving back is a way of showing how grateful I was for the opportunities that Union presented me.”

Maynor spent time in the Marine Corps before his return to Sampson County, something he draws on to this day when he’s coaching the Spartans. But a stop along the way garnered the public’s attention, something he said continues to help him to this day: the Buck Sweep Sports podcast.

“I just want to thank my mom for always telling me to be me, you know,” he said on his time on the local sports show. “God rest her soul, she passed in 2022, but she taught me from a young age to just always be yourself.”

At the time, he juggled being on the show with being an assistant for coach Mark Oates, not only on the gridiron, but also on the basketball court for Union’s girls’ basketball team as well.

“Me and Chris (Harris, one of the founders of the show) bumped heads sometimes, you know, but I want to give him all the appreciation for giving me the opportunity to knock something off my bucket list in life,” the gracious podcast host-turned-football-coach said. “Once I knew I was going to college and I went to the Marines, I was like, ‘Well, I do want to be around sports in some capacity and sports casting or just covering sports like that.’ I loved it. I loved every bit of it.”

Being on a sports podcast and being a coach at a school can lead to situations where you give other teams ‘bulletin board material,’ or stuff that they take as a slight or something else negative to help them develop even more animosity towards your team. Maynor said that while he handled both positions with ease, it wasn’t that bad.

“I did censor myself some,” he admitted. “And as far as being biased, that part was really not as hard as I thought it would be, because Coach (Oates) — and I got to give credit to Coach — he said be yourself. He said, talk your truth. And that’s what I did. I took that and ran with it. Chris gave me an opportunity, and this season, I won’t be back on Buck Sweep. I’m fully committed, I’m watching film. I’m helping Coach (Oates).

“Being a part of Buck Sweep and being able to go to all these different schools and seeing the cultures and then bringing it back to Union, that really kind of prepared me to come into this full-time coaching position, because I didn’t only follow players after each game, I got to talk to some of the greats. I got to talk to Joey Price down at Whiteville, and he made me eat my words, and he made sure to tell me that.”

Maynor’s list of coaches he learned from through the Buck Sweep podcast’s reach didn’t end there, naming coaches from James Kenan, Wallace-Rose Hill and others, saying, “I don’t want to leave nobody out, but all the coaches who allowed Buck Sweep in, we really appreciated it.”

Revisiting his time in the Marines and the influence it had on his coaching, Maynor took a bit of a trip down memory lane.

“Let me tell you, I brought so much stuff from the Marine Corps to this coaching aspect,” he started. “But with a different tone, you know, I can’t bring it like the Marines bring it. Coach (Oates) always told me to bring the energy and bring that motivation and that willingness to not give up; the “pain is weakness leaving the body” type of stuff, and we’re going to turn this thing around. I definitely brought a lot of qualities, and I’m not just talking about the physical aspect. It’s the mental aspect of like honor, courage, commitment and discipline, just being prideful of where you’re from. Just because you go to little Union doesn’t mean you can’t carry pride.

Not only does he carry that sentiment within himself, but he applies it to his coaching philosophy as well, he said.

“There are some players out there who are six-foot-five, 250 pounds and have the heart of a mouse. I have a player on the Spartans who’s probably five-foot-four and has the heart of a lion,” Maynor said. “And I’ll take that any day because I know he’s going to give me everything he has in the fourth quarter with ten seconds to go.”

