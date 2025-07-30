Lakewood fell three points shy of dethroning the Clinton Dark Horses, as Lakewood alum Jaziah Brunson, No. 33, and Clinton alum Jeremiah Pope, No. 15, walk off the court.

Jerquawin Rich, No. 44, tries to pump his team to lead a comeback.

The gym was loud, the rivalries were hot, and the nostalgia was thick in the air Saturday as the seventh annual Kings of the County basketball tournament tipped off with alumni from across Sampson County and beyond suiting up for hometown pride.

The countywide event, hosted this year at Clinton High School, featured former standouts representing their alma maters: Clinton, Lakewood, Midway, Union, and James Kenan, in an all-day slate of games where memories, competitiveness, and community collided.

This year’s event had added intrigue: both Lakewood and Clinton fielded two squads each, effectively doubling their chances at taking the crown. But in the end, it was Clinton’s Dark Horses who once again rose to the top — claiming their fifth straight tournament title in dominant fashion.

While the on-court action kept fans on their feet, the tournament’s purpose extended beyond the final score. Organizer Marcus Graham, a Lakewood alum and newly appointed JV coach, explained that the tournament serves as a fundraiser for local basketball programs and an outlet for community connection.

“First and foremost, it’s a way to give back,” Graham said. “It helps the men’s basketball programs, but it’s also a time for old teammates to reconnect, and for people in the community to relive some of the match-ups they loved watching back in the day.”

Graham, who has been instrumental in organizing the event for several years, credited the tournament’s longevity to its grassroots energy and to its rivalries, even if they’ve mellowed over time.

“I wouldn’t say the rivalries are as intense as they used to be,” he said, laughing. “But they’re still there. Guys still want bragging rights, especially if they see each other at the Bellamy Center or on Facebook talking trash.”

For players like Jaziah Brunson, a recent Lakewood graduate and standout guard, the tournament was about more than competition — it was a moment of reflection.

“I woke up just thankful. Thankful to God that I get another day to chase my dreams,” Brunson said in an interview during halftime of the game. “This ball means a lot to me, and coming back here brings a bunch of memories.”

Brunson, who plans to walk on at Fayetteville State University, is looking forward to representing his community on a larger stage.

“You know, everybody out there is six-foot-four, jumping out the gym. So for smaller guards like me, you gotta be really skillful,” he said. “Coming out here and shooting like I did today — that’s the key to getting there.”

Coach Brandon Powell, head of Lakewood’s program and one of the co-organizers of the tournament, said the event has grown every year with players traveling from across the region just to lace up once more.

“This is our seventh year,” Powell said. “There were a few years we held it twice, but we’ve settled into once a year. Clinton hosted this time, and we’re looking at rotating venues in the future.”

He gave special credit to Marcus Graham for the heavy lifting on logistics.

“This whole thing — getting the teams together, reaching out, getting guys committed, that’s Marcus. He does the front-end work, and I handle the rest. He deserves a lot of credit.”

Despite the camaraderie, Powell admitted that some friendly rivalries still simmer just beneath the surface.

“These guys talk junk on Facebook, at the barbershop, or whenever they link up,” he laughed. “This is just a chance for some of them to back it up, or get humbled.”

Though the tournament drew a strong crowd and a full schedule of games, Powell and Graham both acknowledged there’s room to grow.

“We missed seeing a team from Hobbton,” Powell said. “Union was missing one of their teams too. I want to encourage people from Newton Grove to Halls Crossroads to get involved. If you want to rep your city, this is the way to do it.”

Graham floated an idea of expanding the format by splitting teams into year-based cohorts: “Maybe we look at grouping classes, like 2006 to 2010 vs. 2011 to 2014. It might help more people get involved without it being too chaotic.”

He also echoed Powell’s comments about rotating venues in the future.

“It would be nice to take this around the county — Lakewood, Midway, even Hobbton. Let every school have a turn hosting and benefiting from the fundraiser.”

Whether it was the jaw-dropping dunks, the unexpected comebacks, or the courtside trash talk between players who hadn’t shared a gym in years, the Kings of the County tournament once again proved it’s one of the most anticipated summer events in Sampson County.

And with Clinton defending its title year after year, the chase to dethrone the Dark Horses will no doubt add more fuel to the fire for 2026.

“They’ve got chemistry, and that’s what makes them tough,” Graham said. “But yeah, it’s possible to beat them. We just need the right mix next time.”

As for Brunson? “I’m coming back next year,” he said, smiling. “And I’m not leaving empty-handed.”

If you’re an alum of any local school and want to get involved in next year’s tournament, Coach Powell and Marcus Graham encourage early outreach. As Graham put it, “The rivalries never die. We just keep reliving them, one possession at a time.”