“And we’re underway at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.” Those words might not mean as much to you as they do to me, but nonetheless, the broadcaster who made them famous, Tom Hamilton, is now enshrined forever in Cooperstown.

I know I talk ad nauseam in this column about my time in Northeast Ohio, and I’ll never shy away from that. I think relating my upbringing, my morals and my life experiences helps you get to know me better, understand my writings and personify my position a little bit more. Plus, it breaks up the monotony of just doing sports coverage and feature stories (that’s not taking away from either of those, as I truly do love to write them, but instead helps us all appreciate them a bit more).

I don’t write about the glory of the early-aughts #Windians or my time in the “dirty three-thirty,” as it is so rightfully called, to brag, or because I’m homesick. I do it to complete the lifecycle of growing up as a sports fan, now becoming a sportswriter, and walking you through my journey each week.

This weekend, Tom Hamilton, the golden voice of the Cleveland Guardians, was enshrined alongside C.C. Sabathia, another Cleveland great, and one of the best hitters ever to play the game, Ichiro Suzuki. As I’ve said in columns before, I attribute a lot of my upbringing to the sound of Cleveland’s beloved Hammy through the crackling speakers of whichever vehicle I was riding in that was tuned into WTAM 1100.

To this day, I will watch the Guardians game but listen to Hamilton’s call on the radio. Not taking away from Cleveland’s TV announcers, but Hammy’s voice is beyond iconic. It’s home, even when I’m not.

In the time that Hamilton has spent as the voice of Cleveland baseball, my parents got married, had me, I grew up listening to him, spent time in the Army, moved to my sixth different state, and had a daughter, who now knows who Tom Hamilton is. Hammy’s time on the radio surpassed the lives of my uncle and my grandfather, who, as a pair, were the two biggest Cleveland sports fans the world has ever seen (and if you know anything about Cleveland sports fans, that’s quite the feat).

I’ve talked about Tom Hamilton before, namely in my column last fall about the best sports calls of all time. I am not ashamed to once again talk about the best voice in sports to you.

What’s weird, to me, is that I usually have trouble determining who’s calling a game. Obviously, there are the big ones like John Madden and Joe Buck. Those voices are iconic. But never have I seen what channel a football game was on and said, “Oh, that’s a (insert network’s name) game, so (insert broadcasters’ names) must be calling it!” There is far too much going on in my life, especially in sports, for me to care about whose voice I’m hearing tell me what’s going on.

I know the Verne Lundquists of the world, and I can tell you if it’s Tony Romo calling a game or not. Even Kevin Harlan is a voice I recognize. But to the Chris Collinsworths of the world, I’m sorry that I don’t pick up on your voice like I do some others.

Call me a casual sports fan, I won’t mind. I know there are areas I fall short in. I’m not going to argue that.

But, when you talk about Harry Caray or Bob Uecker, you have to give “There’s a swing and a drive!” his flowers. That corner of Carnegie and Ontario, in my opinion, needs to be renamed the corner of Tom and Hamilton, because he will forever be a part of baseball history. I might even start a petition to get an intersection in Cooperstown named after him, too.

Hammy was there for the pennant in ‘95 and the World Series loss at the hands of the Braves. He was there again in 2016 against the Cubs. The most cursed city in all of sports has one shining light that will never fade: Tom Hamilton.

With calls like “Strike three called!”, “That’s swung on and belted to deep left field, away back, and it’s gone!” and “He tried to hit that in Lake Erie!”, it’s hard not to get excited about another man’s excitement for the game. And those are just his generic ones, too. His iconic “Cleveland, you have an October to remember!” and “Down goes Anderson!” are the one-off, niche calls that should get any fan, anywhere, excited to hear someone emphatically call a game the way he does.

I know this area is devoid of a pro baseball team, so I invite everyone to listen to just one Tom Hamilton call. It can be his highlight tape on YouTube, or the next Gavin Williams (the Autryville native) start for the blue and red on the banks of Lake Erie, it doesn’t matter. I encourage you to meet Mr. Hamilton at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario sometime this summer so you can enjoy those calls the same way I do.

