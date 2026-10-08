Getting back to form

Mintz Christian Academy’s volleyball team (19-5) put away Liberty Christian in three straight sets on Monday evening.

The win over the Lady Knights gave Mintz its second straight win after a 3-0 loss to Christ the Cornerstone on Sept. 24.

The Lady Lions jumped out to an early 7-2 lead over Liberty Christian to start off set one. Mintz continued to build on it as it hit double digits, but the Lady Knights fought back. Liberty Christian managed to outscore the home side 4-2 to cut the lead to three. The hitters for Mintz began to find their stride, as freshman Jordyn Jackson tapped the ball over the net for a kill to start the attack. Mintz’s Kaily Robinson and Elizabeth Strickland added two more points as well on consecutive sets to build the lead further. Another kill from Jackson pushed the Lady Lions ahead 17-10 after Liberty drew two points closer.

But by then, Mintz settled into the lead to finish off the set 25-16 to start the game 1-0.

The second set was a repeat of the first, as the Lady Lions jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead, highlighted by a few serve-receive miscues from Liberty Christian and then a strong spike kill from Mintz outside hitter Sheriana McLamb. The Lady Knights fought back into the game to tie it up at 7-7 before a kill from seventh-grade setter Adison Bullard pushed Mintz back into the lead. That was as close as Liberty Christian was able to get in the second set, as the Lady Lions held on to close the set 25-18.

The final set was a battle from the jump. Mintz freshman Halle Garey sent a strong serve that gave Mintz the first point. After two more rallies went the Lady Lions’ way, their opponents strung together two scores of their own to make it 3-2. Both sides continued to trade scores throughout the early portion of the final set. At 8-6, Robinson nailed another kill to put Mintz up 9-6 before the Lady Knights rallied for two more points. A spike into her own net from McLamb added another point to Liberty Christian’s tally before two more tied the game at 11-11.

But the Lady Lions were able to separate themselves from their opponents.

Strickland nailed a kill to take the lead back for Mintz at 12-11. From there, the home side scored three consecutive points to go up 15-11. Liberty Christian battled back with a 3-0 run of its own before McLamb received the serve and nailed an ace down the middle. The Lady Lions pushed forward with the momentum, as they held off their opponents in the final stretch to win 25-21 and take the sweep.

“We played pretty good,” Jackson said in a postgame interview. “We definitely could have talked better. I thought I played okay personally. I switched to back middle, so that kind of just threw me off a little bit.”

Over the course of the season, the rotation has seen a lot of changes within the lineup, particularly at the setter position due to unavailability and injuries.

“It’s kind of hard to get a flow going, because we have some setters that it’s their first year setting. It’s difficult,” Jackson explained. “We haven’t had much time working together so it’s been more so in the moment. But we’re doing really good without having much practice together.”

That adjustment can vary where the hitters, both outside and middle, prefer their sets from their teammates.

“Usually middles prefer a lower set and then outside likes a higher one,” Jackson said. “It can depend on how the person is and where their vertical is for attacks.”

Another component to the success that Mintz had against Liberty was the enjoyment the players felt on the court.

“I thought it was fun,” McLamb said. “Maybe it wasn’t one of our best skill games, but we had a lot of fun and that’s something we’ve struggled a lot with this season, in terms of meshing. A lot of our seniors have gone out (with injury and graduation last year), so we’ve had a lot of young girls come in. We knew them, but meshing with them in terms of trying to get the fundamentals down, it can be hard to have fun and focus at the same time. But we had a lot of fun this game.”

With the amount of turnover and injuries, the opportunity has given McLamb the ability to lead by example.

“Helping out anywhere I can, staying behind with them in practice always and cheering them on to give them confidence,” McLamb emphasized. “I think back to whenever I played JV and people like Abby Walters and McKenzie Small (former seniors), they helped me out a lot with that.”

The next game for the Lady Lions is against Mullins Marion Christian on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3:30 p.m., an opponent Mintz defeated earlier in the season 3-0 on Sept. 22.

“I feel pretty confident that we got it,” McLamb said about her team’s chances. “Especially after having all that fun tonight, we know we can bring that into the next game and continue having fun.”