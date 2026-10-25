Union solidifies perfect conference run

On a night when Hobbton celebrated its seniors one final time, Union capped off a special regular season.

The Spartans defeated the Wildcats 2-1 to finish 12-0 in conference play. Union improved to 13-8 overall, while Hobbton fell to 11-9.

Union wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Ronnie Castro scored on a deep shot to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

Union continued to pressure Hobbton’s backline, but Wildcats sophomore goalkeeper Javier Escalera kept the game within reach. He beat Union’s Roco Esparza to a through ball near the goal and cleared it out of danger.

Both teams had chances late in the first half. Hobbton’s Keifer Montes missed wide left, while Union’s Jose Mejia Gonzalez also sent his shot wide.

During halftime, Hobbton’s seniors were honored with gift bags and individually decorated soccer balls.

The Wildcats came out of the break looking for a spark, and it came from one of their seniors.

Efer Ramos took the ball, surged to his left and beat the Spartan defense with a shot into the middle of the net to tie the game. Ramos ran toward the bench as his teammates followed, then celebrated in front of the home crowd with the “Siuuu” made famous by Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hobbton appeared to gain momentum from the goal. On a free kick, senior Jonathan Salazar nearly put the Wildcats ahead, but his shot sailed just over the Union goal. Alberto Rendon also had a chance, but Spartan freshman goalkeeper Koli Sauno made the save.

Union regained the lead when Castro scored his second goal on another shot from more than 20 yards out.

Hobbton had one final chance to equalize on a corner kick late in the match. Sauno initially caught the ball but lost control, giving Salazar an opportunity to tie the game. However, Salazar’s shot was blocked by a fallen teammate, allowing Sauno time to recover and clear the ball.

The final whistle carried different meanings for the two teams.

For Union, it marked the completion of a perfect conference season after the Spartans opened the year 0-7. Following the game, Union players celebrated by dumping a water cooler on head coach Everett Cruz before lifting him into the air.

“I’m very proud of the team and very proud of the program,” Cruz said. “Our hard work finally paid off in a big way. My goal was to be first place in the conference this year with the talent that I had. Nobody could see that because it’s hard to calculate that you’re going to be undefeated. But that was the cherry on top.”

Cruz also credited his players, coaches and parents for the team’s turnaround.

“Overall, we have a lot of talent and I’m very fortunate to be able to direct the program and get the wins that we needed,” he said. “Now we’re on top, it feels good. It’s a blessed season, and I feel blessed with my team, coaches and the support of the parents. Everything seemed to come together. I’m just overwhelmed and proud of where the program is headed.”

For Hobbton, the loss brought disappointment on senior night. Several Wildcats players remained on the field after the game, some exhausted and others overcome by emotion.

“I thought it was a good game,” Hobbton head coach Christian Vega said. “We had a lot of injuries this season. We had one player come back and we performed well when they returned. I think we dominated both halves, but they got the shots off from 20 yards out. We made two mistakes and we couldn’t capitalize.”

Vega said the Wildcats controlled stretches of the game but could not finish their opportunities.

“At one point it seemed like it was all us, all day, but then they got that shot again,” he said. “It happens in the game.”

Vega also took time to recognize what his seniors have meant to him during his three years as head coach.

“Their accomplishments throughout the years, I’ve been here for three years and they’ve given me everything,” Vega said. “They have no excuses. They’ll play any position for me, they’ll go hard for me and give me 100 percent.”

“To give back to them and to be a part of this program as well, it’s special,” he added. “You always remember this field and the brotherhood you make with friends and teammates. That’s what it’s all about for them.”

The teams could meet again in the Carolina 1A/2A Conference tournament. Hobbton is scheduled to play North Duplin on Monday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. The winner will face Union on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m.