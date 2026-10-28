Leopards outlast Hobbton in overtime finish

With senior night festivities underway at Hobbton, the Wildcats and Lakewood Leopards gave fans a game to remember Friday night.

In a back-and-forth conference battle that featured multiple lead changes, a late touchdown and overtime, Lakewood (6-3) escaped with a 44-38 victory over Hobbton (2-7).

The Leopards struck first when Donovan Smith broke free for the opening touchdown, giving Lakewood an early 6-0 advantage.

Hobbton took over deep in its own territory but was unable to get anything going on its opening possession, eventually punting the ball back to Lakewood.

The Wildcats’ defense responded, forcing the Leopards into a three-and-out to give their offense another opportunity.

Near the end of the first quarter, Hobbton began finding its rhythm.

Senior Amir Tate hauled in a pass from quarterback Braxton McLamb to move the chains before Isaiah Williams picked up another first down on the ground.

The drive paid off when McLamb connected with Tate for a touchdown reception to tie the game at 6.

Sophomore Javarus Johnson followed with a successful two-point conversion, giving the Wildcats an 8-6 lead.

Lakewood wasted little time answering.

Jeremiah Kerr broke free for a rushing touchdown, and Gerson Navas converted the extra point to put the Leopards back in front, 13-8.

But Hobbton had another response.

McLamb looked for Richard Simpson downfield, and although the pass fell incomplete, a pass interference penalty against Lakewood moved the ball to the Leopards’ 40-yard line.

A few plays later, Johnson found the end zone to put Hobbton back in front. Williams added the two-point conversion, giving the Wildcats a 16-13 advantage.

With the first half winding down, Lakewood quarterback Burroughs Strickland spotted Marquis Owens open downfield and connected with him for a touchdown pass of more than 20 yards.

The Leopards added a successful two-point conversion to take a 21-16 lead.

Hobbton attempted to put together one final drive before halftime, but Owens intercepted a pass from McLamb to end the threat.

The second half picked up where the first left off.

After Hobbton was forced to punt on its opening possession, Smith broke loose for another long touchdown run on Lakewood’s first play from scrimmage.

Senior Calvin Lacewell Jr. converted the two-point attempt, extending the Leopards’ lead to 29-16.

It appeared Lakewood might finally pull away, but the Wildcats refused to go quietly.

Hobbton marched down the field, with Tate capping the drive on a short touchdown run. Johnson converted the two-point attempt to bring the Wildcats within five at 29-24.

Then came one of the biggest plays of the night.

Hobbton recovered an onside kick, giving the Wildcats another possession and an opportunity to seize the momentum.

They made it count, finding the end zone again and adding a two-point conversion to reclaim the lead.

Lakewood, however, was far from finished.

With the fourth quarter winding down, Smith delivered another rushing touchdown to put the Leopards back in front.

That set the stage for one final Hobbton drive.

With less than a minute remaining, McLamb and the Wildcats moved the ball downfield with urgency. Hobbton head coach Adam Scronce used two timeouts to preserve the clock, leaving 25 seconds as the Wildcats approached Lakewood’s goal line.

On the next play, McLamb connected with Williams for a touchdown pass, tying the game at 38.

Rather than attempt an extra-point kick, Hobbton elected to go for two and the lead.

Johnson took the handoff but was stopped short of the goal line, leaving the game tied.

Lakewood had one final opportunity in regulation, but Tate defended Strickland’s last pass attempt to send the contest into overtime.

Hobbton received the ball first in the extra period but was unable to capitalize. McLamb was sacked and lost a fumble, ending the Wildcats’ possession.

Lakewood took over and found the end zone to secure the 44-38 victory, bringing a dramatic end to the senior night showdown.

“This was everything that we knew it was going to be,” Lakewood head coach Travis Elliott said after the game. “Those guys have played us tough since I got to Lakewood. They made some adjustments and we did not at times.”

Elliott credited his players for continuing to battle through adversity and responding when things did not go according to plan.

“Like I told the guys at the end of the game, it’s a testament to their heart, because they kept playing and they picked me up when I messed up,” Elliott said. “I owed them and that’s what this game is all about; what our young men have been able to grow and come together.”

The coach believes the victory also demonstrated how far his team has progressed.

“If this was last year, we fold and they did not. Just to see the growth in these young men, as coach win or lose, that’s powerful,” Elliott added.

For Hobbton, the loss came despite a determined effort that nearly delivered a senior night victory.

Scronce explained that the decision to attempt a two-point conversion after tying the game late in regulation came down to confidence in his offense.

“We hadn’t really kicked a lot of extra points all year,” Scronce said. “That’s just something that we work on in practice, we do it. But that’s something that we felt more confident putting it in the hands of eleven guys instead of the kicker, holder, snapper. We felt like we could get it in, but that happens.”

Both teams will close out their regular seasons Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.

Hobbton travels to North Duplin, while Lakewood returns home to face East Columbus.