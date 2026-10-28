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Hobbton win Conference Tournament

Trevon McGlone [email protected]
in
Trevon McGlone | Sampson Independent

Trevon McGlone | Sampson Independent

The Hobbton Wildcats’ soccer team (14-9) defeated Lakewood (17-7) 2-0 on Wednesday evening to become the 2026 Carolina 1A/2A conference tournament champions.

Check out Saturday’s edition of the Sampson Independent for a full recap of the match.

Content writer Trevon McGlone can be reached via email at [email protected]