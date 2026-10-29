JV season ends with a thriller at Lakewood

With the game hanging in the balance until the final seconds, the Lakewood Leopards defended their jungle Thursday night, holding off a determined Hobbton Wildcats squad, 16-14, in a thrilling junior varsity football season finale.

Both teams delivered a defensive battle filled with momentum swings, costly turnovers and a late comeback attempt that nearly changed the outcome.

Hobbton struck first, marching down the field on its opening possession and finding the end zone with approximately five minutes remaining in the first quarter. A successful two-point conversion gave the Wildcats an early 8-0 advantage.

The Wildcats’ defense followed with a strong showing, forcing Lakewood into a three-and-out. However, a muffed punt return gave the Leopards possession in scoring territory, shifting momentum in favor of the home team.

Lakewood capitalized on the opportunity, as they benefited from multiple pass interference penalties against Hobbton before eventually punching the ball into the end zone. A successful two-point conversion evened the contest at 8-8.

The Wildcats’ troubles continued when they found themselves pinned near their own goal line. A mishandled snap resulted in a safety, giving Lakewood its first lead of the evening, 10-8, which it carried into halftime.

Lakewood received the second-half kickoff but eventually found itself backed up near its own 1-yard line. The Leopards managed to string together several first downs, advancing across midfield before Hobbton’s defense forced an incomplete pass on third-and-16 to stall the drive.

However, another costly turnover prevented the Wildcats from taking advantage.

After beginning a possession near their own 15-yard line, the Wildcats lost another fumble, handing Lakewood excellent field position.

The Leopards made the most of it, reaching the end zone with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter. Although the two-point conversion failed, Lakewood had stretched its advantage to 16-8.

But the Wildcats were far from finished.

On the ensuing kickoff, Hobbton appeared to have delivered an immediate answer, breaking free on a return that reached the end zone. However, the returner was ruled out of bounds just beyond midfield, negating the potential score.

Still, Hobbton continued fighting.

With time winding down in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats’ quarterback broke loose for a touchdown run, pulling the visitors within two points. However, a penalty for spiking the football following the score pushed Hobbton farther back on its two-point conversion attempt.

The conversion failed, leaving Lakewood ahead 16-14 with just five seconds remaining.

Hobbton attempted an onside kick in hopes of securing one final opportunity, but the Leopards recovered to seal the hard-fought victory.

For Lakewood JV head coach Stephen Faircloth, the victory demonstrated the resilience his players developed throughout the season.

“They showed true resilience,” Faircloth said. “They marched it down on us that first series, and we fought back. I thought our boys played hard. They adapted to what they were doing, and we were able to overcome that.”

Faircloth also praised the development of his young Leopards, noting that several players are preparing to contribute at the varsity level.

“We’ve got several we’re bringing up for varsity,” he explained. “They have grown from a middle school team to varsity caliber, especially about eight of them. They have really matured over the season.”

Across the field, Hobbton JV head coach Dasmine Joyner faced the difficult task of encouraging a group that had come within one conversion of potentially forcing a tie.

Despite the disappointment, Joyner emphasized the effort his Wildcats displayed until the final whistle.

“You still got to encourage them,” Joyner said. “Right there, that last defensive stop, I told them we had 14 seconds left. Anything is possible. It’s 16-8, but 14 seconds left. We score, we’re back in the game.”

For Joyner, the bigger picture was the growth of a young Hobbton roster that began the season with 19 freshmen making the transition from middle school football.

As the season progressed, he watched his players develop confidence and toughness, eventually putting themselves in position to compete for a conference championship.

“They have heart,” Joyner reflected. “As the season went on, they started believing in themselves, and they got a little bit of heart.”

While acknowledging that mental mistakes and missed opportunities played a role in the outcome, Joyner refused to single out any player.

“I’m not going to blame nobody or pick sides,” he said. “I’m just proud of them. We fought to the end.”

For Lakewood, the night ended with a victory and a promising group preparing for the next level. For Hobbton, it ended in disappointment, but also with evidence of just how far the Wildcats had come since the beginning of the season.

And although only one team could leave the jungle victorious, both squads closed their junior varsity campaigns having demonstrated the heart and determination that could serve them well under the Friday night lights.