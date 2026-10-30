Mercy Rule for Lakewwod, Hobbton knocks off North Duplin

The first round of the Carolina 1A/2A Conference men’s soccer championship began Monday evening, with both Lakewood (16-6) and Hobbton (12-9) in action. Here’s how the two county teams fared.

Lakewood mercy

rules West Columbus

For the fourth time this season, the Leopards put nine goals past an opponent while keeping them scoreless. They did it twice against South Columbus and once against American Leadership Academy before their most recent strong performance against West Columbus.

Lakewood recorded 21 shots against the Vikings, applying pressure throughout the contest.

Dublas Yanes, Yandel Salvador, Kevin Molina, Brandon Martinez and Miguel Madrid all scored goals for the Leopards, while goalkeeper Gerson Navas, defender Luis Morales and midfielder Jose Flores converted penalty kicks to account for the other three goals.

Lakewood midfielders Anthoni Yanes and Dublas Yanes combined for three assists, with Anthoni recording two and Dublas adding one.

The victory advanced Lakewood to the semifinals, where the Leopards were set to take on East Bladen on the road.

The two teams have plenty of history this season.

East Bladen defeated the Leopards in their first matchup, earning a 2-1 overtime victory Sept. 23.

Then, on Oct. 19, during the Leopards’ senior night, the home team got its revenge.

Salvador scored the first goal against the Eagles to put Lakewood ahead 1-0 before Martinez doubled the lead with a deep shot that bounced off the inside of the crossbar and into the goal.

East Bladen managed to get one goal back, but the Lakewood defense held on for the remainder of the second half to secure the victory.

“Since the last time they beat us 2-1, I knew that they were going to come hard,” Lakewood’s Yovani Vargas said after the Oct. 19 victory. “I knew that they were going to try to beat us again. We’ve been training for this, we told our whole team next time we played them, it wasn’t going to be the same.”

The two teams were scheduled to face off Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

Hobbton sets up

semifinal date with Union

The Wildcats knocked off North Duplin 3-2 to advance to the semifinals, where they were set to face the Spartans (13-8, 12-0 in conference play).

Tied 1-1 at halftime, Hobbton put two goals past the Rebels in the second half to secure the win.

The matchup with Union would see the two county teams battle for a spot in the Carolina 1A/2A Conference championship game.

Both sides had just met Wednesday, Oct. 21, in a closely contested 2-1 victory for Union that spoiled the Wildcats’ homecoming night.

Spartans senior Ronnie Castro scored the first goal on a deep shot that got past Hobbton goalkeeper Javier Escalera.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Wildcats found an equalizer thanks to senior attacker Efer Ramos in the early moments of the second half.

But Castro and Union sealed the victory with another long shot from outside the box.

Hobbton coach Christian Vega felt his team had controlled both halves of that contest.

“I think we performed well,” Vega said after the Oct. 21 match. “The boys digged deep and moved the ball. I think we dominated both halves, first and second. They got shots off from 20-yards out, we made two mistakes and we couldn’t capitalize on those.”

The two teams were scheduled to face off Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

Check Saturday’s edition for a full recap of the semifinals and championship results from Tuesday and Wednesday nights.