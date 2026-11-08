Wildcats advance in home blowout

What began as a back-and-forth battle quickly turned into a one-sided affair Thursday night as the Hobbton Wildcats found their rhythm on both sides of the football, overwhelming the Northampton Jaguars 56-12 in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A state playoffs.

Behind a balanced rushing attack, timely defensive stops and contributions from several playmakers, the Wildcats turned a 6-6 first-quarter deadlock into a commanding 42-12 halftime advantage before cruising through the second half.

For Hobbton head coach Adam Scronce, the victory represented more than another impressive offensive performance. It showed the growth of a team that has learned to respond when adversity strikes.

“They came out, they went down the field, scoring on us. But we kept our composure,” Scronce said. “Kind of early in the year, when things didn’t go our way, we kind of fell apart. That didn’t happen tonight, and we’ve been getting better at that as the year’s going on.”

Northampton struck first, taking an early 6-0 lead before Hobbton answered with a 5-yard touchdown run from Javarus Johnson. With both teams controlling the football for extended stretches, the opening quarter ended tied at 6.

But the Wildcats were only getting started.

Hobbton opened the second quarter with another touchdown and a successful 2-point conversion, grabbing a 14-6 advantage with 11:14 remaining before halftime.

The Wildcats’ defense then began asserting itself, forcing Northampton into a turnover on downs near midfield. A blocked punt on a subsequent Jaguars possession gave Hobbton the football in Jaguar territory, setting up another scoring opportunity.

After several productive runs, Johnson powered his way into the end zone on a dive play for his second touchdown of the night. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving Hobbton ahead 20-6 with just under eight minutes remaining in the half.

Northampton’s next possession produced little resistance, as the Jaguars went three-and-out and surrendered favorable field position following a short punt.

Isaiah Williams broke off a sizable gain before Johnson continued pounding away at the defense. Freshman Jeremiah Lyon finished the drive with a touchdown run, extending Hobbton’s lead to 26-6 with 4:03 remaining.

Northampton briefly showed signs of life when freshman quarterback X’Zaviion Manley escaped on a rollout and raced 60 yards for a touchdown. The Jaguars failed on their 2-point attempt, trimming the deficit to 26-12 with 3:44 left.

Any hopes of a Northampton comeback, however, were quickly extinguished.

Wildcats quarterback Braxton McLamb connected with junior Richard Simpson in the back right corner of the end zone for a touchdown pass. Hobbton added the 2-point conversion to push its lead to 34-12 with just under three minutes remaining.

Special teams then joined the scoring parade as Amir Tate electrified the home crowd with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown. The Wildcats converted another 2-point attempt, stretching their advantage to 42-12 before halftime.

While Hobbton’s offense continued producing points, Scronce credited the defense for settling down after Northampton’s opening possession and recognizing its assignments against the Jaguars’ misdirection attack.

“Our defense kind of settled in, started playing all right, and offensively, we were able to continue to move the ball down the field, which offensively we’ve kind of done that all year,” Scronce explained. “But defense really stepped up tonight. They’re a good football team. They are a hard-nosed football team. They got some athletes over there.”

Scronce said the difference came down to discipline and keeping defenders focused on their individual responsibilities rather than following the football.

“That’s what we’ve been preaching all year, and we struggled with that early in the year, and we’ve gradually been getting better at it,” he said. “I thought tonight we did a good job doing our job, especially the D-line. I thought when those guards pulled, they were right where they needed to be.”

The Wildcats carried that momentum into the second half.

After Northampton quickly surrendered possession, Williams found the end zone to extend Hobbton’s lead to 49-12 with approximately nine minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Jaguars continued struggling offensively, including an errant shotgun snap that left them facing third-and-17 before another punt.

Hobbton capitalized once again, with Lyon scoring his second touchdown of the evening early in the fourth quarter. The score pushed the advantage to 56-12 and brought on a running clock.

Senior Glenn Allen later intercepted a Northampton pass near midfield, adding another highlight to the Wildcats’ defensive performance. Although Hobbton subsequently lost possession on a fumble, the Jaguars could not capitalize, and the Wildcats eventually regained the football and ran out the remaining time.

Perhaps one of the most encouraging developments for Scronce was the number of Wildcats who contributed offensively.

Johnson continued serving as the workhorse in Hobbton’s rushing attack, but Williams, Tate, Simpson and Lyon each made their presence felt in different ways.

Scronce emphasized that having multiple capable playmakers is a luxury, but one that requires every player to remain prepared, regardless of how frequently his number is called.

“That’s what we kind of keep telling them, even though they might not be getting what they want right now,” he said. “You always got to be ready because you’re one play away. Anything can happen. And so when your number’s called, it’s time to step in, and the better you do, the more confidence we have in you to put you in other situations.”

The coach specifically praised Williams for his willingness to contribute as a blocker despite not always receiving many carries.He also highlighted Lyon, who made the most of his opportunities while handling significant responsibilities on defense.

“Jeremiah, he played defense all night tonight. He started at corner all night,” Scronce said. “We’re trying to use all the guys we got and use their skill set the best we can, but he looked great tonight. Lowered the shoulder, physical. He’s going to be a big back, and we’re looking for Jeremiah to do big things here in the future.”

With the first-round hurdle cleared, the Wildcats now turn their attention to a considerably longer road trip and another challenging opponent.Hobbton will travel to Edenton next Friday to face John A. Holmes High School in the second round of the state playoffs.

Scronce said previous trips to West Brunswick, West Columbus and East Columbus have helped prepare his players for the demands of traveling long distances and being ready to compete immediately upon arrival.

The next challenge, however, will require another disciplined defensive performance against a Holmes squad that features a heavy dose of option football.

“We’re going to really need to focus. They run a lot of options, so it’s going to be a lot of assignment football, eyes where they need to be, and got to do our job,” Scronce said. “Our kids are going to be put in a lot of situations where it’s going to be one-on-one tackles, and they got to make plays.”

Scronce also acknowledged the challenge presented by Holmes’ coaching staff and the preparation his Wildcats will need throughout the coming week.

“They’re going to be well-coached and ready to go,” he said. “We’re going to have our hands full, but we’re going to give them everything we got.”