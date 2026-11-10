Clinton cross country senior nails state thrice

For runners in cross country, there are moments that require endurance, patience, and determination to get to the top. For Clinton senior Rubi Davila, she’s managed to stay consistent.

For the third consecutive year in a row, Davila made the NCHSAA State Cross Country Championship along with the Lady Dark Horses after the group finished third in the Girls 5000 Meter Run. In terms of individual results, Davila’s time of 22:57.93 placed her 13th. On Friday, they traveled down to the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville to compete in the 4A girls 5K event.

“My mindset going into regionals is to hit my PR and come in first again,” Davila said in an interview prior to the event. “Last year I came in first in individuals in regionals, so this year hopefully it’s first again or top three.”

Prior to the regionals, Davila managed to snag a second-place runner-up finish at the East Central 3A/4A Conference Championship meet held at South Lenoir on Oct. 20.

“You have to put in the effort,” she said about her finish. “You have to come to practice and push yourself. A lot of motivation comes from mentality, so to be a runner-up, you have to put in the work to be able to accomplish one of those awards.”

In that 5,000 Meter Run event, the work didn’t come easy.

“This past race at the conference was probably the best race I’ve seen her run,” Clinton Cross Country coach Perry Gillespie recalled. “She did amazing. The girl that won conference, she was the only person on her old team (referencing Sarah Brill from Southwest Onslow). We hadn’t seen her a lot during the year because we run against two teams per week. The first race was not her (Rubi’s) best race against her, so I was worried about how the next one would be, but Rubi set her sights on her and she never let her out of her sight the entire race. She locked in on that girl, didn’t stop the entire time and it was a good race from start to finish, so I was very proud of her.”

The conference finish only punctuated something that Gillespie noticed about Davila that most runners don’t typically have.

“Sometimes as they get older, when they’re younger, they seem to be faster,” he said. “That’s just been how it is with me and my athletes, but Rubi gets faster every year. She’s like a machine.”

“That’s something I work on,” Davila added. “Another thing that motivates me is if someone is in front of me, I would like to attack that person out front (laughs).”

In addition to the work that Davila puts in for cross country, she also participates in basketball, track and volleyball.

“Handling two different sports, my timing is different,” Davila explained. “For example, let’s say that cross country is for an hour and volleyball is two or three hours, but those hours for volleyball are later and cross country is earlier. So it’s not too much. But being an athlete is a lot of work. You work out every day to be better at your sport. But a lot of good things come out of that. Being with your teammates, having fun, and experiencing and learning new things.”

Originally, cross country wasn’t what Davila started in when she first arrived at Clinton High.

“It started off with track; I did that in my freshman year,” she said. “I didn’t know what cross country was, but then I connected with an upperclassman and they told me about it, so I ended up taking part. Ever since then, I just run cross country. I love to run, and whoever I see in front of me, I would like to go past that person.”

As a senior, Davila’s gone through the first half of her final year as a Lady Dark Horse, with the experience being a solid one in her perspective.

“This semester has been great,” she expressed. “I have a lot of support- my coach, family, and my teammates; they support me a lot. With their support, I can push myself more and more to become improved.”

Learning under Gillespie in particular has helped Davila grow within the sport.

“Coach Gillespie has always had faith and believed in me,” she emphasized. “He’s pushed me to be better. He’ll tell me if I had one bad race, if I came in second or third or didn’t hit my PR; he’ll always tell me not to give up or you’ve got this next race. He’s also pushing me in practice too; if I’m kind of running a little too slow, then he’ll tell me to run faster.”

That mentality is something that Gillespie praised Davila for.

“I’d love to say that if you want a perfect student athlete, she’s coachable, which is number one,” Gillespie said. “I’ve never seen her give anyone attitude; she’s a perfect teammate. Some people get upset if they don’t do their best or if they can’t win the race; what’s the purpose of doing it? It’s more than that; you’re there to grow as an individual and to become a better person as you’re cheering your team on. She’s a perfect teammate; if she doesn’t win, she wants everybody else to do the best that they can do. So you really can’t ask for more. I’ve never asked her not to do something when she hasn’t met it or exceeded what I’ve asked her to do. Like when she played soccer for me (Sampson Middle), we were like, ‘you can’t let anybody pass you in that backfield.’ She never let anyone pass her.”

As her cross country career as a Lady Dark Horse comes closer to the end, Davila wants to be remembered as a leader. One way she’s done that is to take time to give advice to the new upcoming generation of cross country runners behind her.

“Do not give up,” Davila shared the advice she gave. “Continue to work harder and build yourself up. Don’t miss a practice and put all the effort you have so you leave here without any regrets. That’s what I’ve been telling them recently: you don’t want to have a bad race because you’re overthinking everything, so don’t give up and put in the effort.”