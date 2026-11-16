Winter sports are in the air across the county, and with them comes another season of hoops. What better way to get ready for the 2026-27 season than to take a look at where each school in the county stands before tipoff?

Clinton (14-12 last year)

The Dark Horses head into this year looking to build off a 3-2 finish to last season, which ultimately ended in a 68-53 playoff defeat to T.W. Andrews.

The good news for Clinton is that it returns both leading scorers this year in senior Jaden Bell and junior Anyahs Butler, who averaged 10.5 and 14.4 points per game, respectively.

In 2025-26, the Dark Horses averaged around 50.9 points per game, a statistic that provides more insight than expected.

Clinton was 12-6 in games where it scored 50 points or more and 0-4 in contests where it didn’t. In terms of taking care of offensive possessions, the team averaged 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Dark Horses had seven games last year in which they turned the ball over 21 times or more, sporting a 3-4 record when that happened. When they limited turnovers to fewer than 13, they went 5-0.

As a collective, the offense shot around 40 percent from the field, just a percentage point shy of the national average. From 3-point range, that average plummeted to around 29.3 percent.

As a team, Clinton attempted around 13.5 3-pointers per game but made roughly 3.9 per contest. If the Dark Horses boost that conversion rate, it could potentially help their scoring increase.

In four games last year when the Dark Horses shot 40 percent or better from deep, they averaged 66.7 points per game, helping them go 3-1 in those contests.

These weren’t outlier situations in which the team barely attempted to shoot, either. Clinton put up 13 or more attempts in all four games, close to its season average.

Midway (10-17 last year)

The Raiders ended last year on a four-game losing streak, including losses in three of their final four conference games.

If the roster construction is similar to what the Midway boys squad brought last year, it will return both leading scorers, Tanner Williams and Colin Woods.

Williams and Woods led the Raiders’ attack with 14.9 and 12 points per game, respectively.

As a group, the team averaged 58.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.3 steals and 9.1 assists per game.

The Raiders also took care of the ball relatively well, averaging only around 6.8 turnovers per game.

In terms of shooting, Midway posted a staggering 60 percent from the field. In games where the Raiders shot 60 percent or better, they held a 3-2 record against their opponents.

Even when that percentage dropped into the 50s, Midway was still able to grind out a 2-1 record in those contests.

The biggest area for improvement lies in what takes place away from the basket. The Raiders shot 24 percent from the 3-point line on an average of 9.1 attempts per game.

Union (4-18 last year)

The Spartans look to replace leading scorer Manny Adams from last year with contributions from junior Kenny-Ray Bailey and senior Josiah Swinson, who both averaged 11.4 points per game.

As a group, Union averaged 50 points per contest. The Spartans will look to improve that mark closer to the 60-point range they reached in three of their four wins last season.

What stands out in the victories that the Spartans want to carry into the 2026-27 season is their defense.

In their four victories, the Spartans averaged 9.75 steals and 6.5 blocks per game, numbers that stood out compared with their season averages of 8.1 steals and 7.0 blocks.

Those statistics from last year’s wins seem to point toward a stable defensive foundation.

In 11 games throughout the season, Union recorded seven blocks or more, while totaling nine games in which it accounted for nine steals or more.

The two biggest areas for improvement appear to be the 16 fouls and 16.2 turnovers per game.

There were five games last year in which the Spartans committed 20 fouls or more and five more in which they accounted for 20 turnovers or more.

Union’s combined record when one or the other occurred was 1-9.

Harrells (29-8 last year)

The Crusaders experienced plenty of success in their hoops run last year, placing first in their conference and becoming CPIC Tournament champions before making a strong run to the NCISAA state semifinals.

The biggest question for the Crusaders is how they will adjust to life without their leading scorers, Antonio McKoy, who averaged 28.4 points and 10 rebounds per game, and Dashaun McKoy, who averaged 18 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Harrells also lost five additional seniors to graduation, so the Crusaders’ roster for 2026-27 will have to adjust.

Harrells was able to bring back its third-leading scorer, center Amir Moore, who averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for the Crusaders.

The group will also look for a jump from some of its remaining seniors, such as Jeremiah Davis and Demetrius Jones, while an influx of younger players, including sophomores Javion Peteson and Jaden Hairr and juniors Riley Falatovich, Ivey Sampson and DJ Davis, get the opportunity to potentially help replace the scoring impact of the McKoys.

Hobbton (6-15 last year)

If the roster construction is similar to last year, the Wildcats will return their top three scorers in Amir Tate, Javarus Johnson and Richard Simpson, who averaged 15.2, 11.4 and 14 points per game, respectively.

As a team, Hobbton averaged 55.8 points, 20.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists across 21 games.

A key statistic with room for improvement will be limiting turnovers. Last year’s group averaged 15.9 giveaways per game.

Hobbton was 3-6 in games in which it committed 16 or more turnovers.

Lakewood (7-17 last year)

The Leopards are in a similar boat to Harrells in the sense that both of their leading scorers have graduated.

Dashaun Carr and Juan Parker Jr. averaged 17.3 and 12.7 points per game, respectively, for Lakewood last year, and now the Leopards are tasked with replacing that production.

If Lakewood’s finalized roster is similar to last year’s squad, the first player statistically primed for the opportunity is Travor Carr, who averaged 9 points and 2.4 steals per contest.

As a team, Lakewood averaged 58 points per game last year while shooting 43 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc.

Mintz (0-10 last year)

The Lions look to regroup from last year’s winless record with a group that had only two seniors last season in Cyiou Crosby and Peyton Beasly.

If the roster construction is similar to last year’s, senior Conner Hagen, along with juniors Konner Fann, Garion Shook, Ayden Sharpe and Fisher King, could lead the way for the Mintz boys basketball squad heading into 2026-27.