More hopes and dreams were advanced and dashed during the NCHSAA’s 3A and 4A boys soccer state playoffs Thursday evening. Both Midway and Clinton took to the field but came away with different outcomes.

Dark Horses trample Jordan-Matthews

Clinton (25-1-1) had no issue with a slow start Thursday, despite the rain coming down in moderate-to-light intervals, as the home side defeated the Jets 5-1.

It all started thanks to senior Dark Horse attacker Jaiden Bell, who put the first goal past the Jordan-Matthews defense to open the scoring.

Moments later, Clinton junior forward Emilson Molina did what he had done 30 times already this year, beating the Jets’ goalkeeper in a one-on-one battle and finding the back of the net to double Clinton’s advantage to 2-0.

The game neared the end of the first half before Molina bagged a brace with his second score of the match to make it 3-0.

The Dark Horses almost escaped the half with a clean sheet, but a foul in the box gave the Jets a penalty kick. On the resulting attempt, Clinton goalkeeper Dustin Pike couldn’t get to the ball before it found the net, making the score 3-1.

After halftime, the Dark Horses didn’t let the late score halt them.

Following two chances from Bell and sophomore Xavi Guzman, Clinton senior Chris Zelaya, normally tasked with setting up teammates for goals, scored with a shot near the edge of the box to make it 4-1.

He wasn’t finished yet.

Zelaya made a run toward the box as Bell came down with the ball and sent it Zelaya’s way. The senior finished strong to earn his second goal of the match, closing whatever opening the Jets might have had to get back into the game.

“I think we played pretty well,” Zelaya said after the game. “We started off kind of bad, but then as the game was going on we figured out how to play.”

The victory pushed the Dark Horses to 25 consecutive wins and sent them to the 4A East regional semifinals.

This is the third straight year Clinton has made it to this point in the state playoffs.

“We did what we needed to do,” Clinton varsity boys soccer head coach Brad Spell said. “We knew coming in that they were going to bring heavy dribbling and attacking right at us. The guys did a pretty good job, except for that one time where we gave them a penalty. We were aware number eight (Jordan-Matthews’ Enrique Granados), was their special player and we had to contain and do what we always do. We knew we were going to get opportunities and fortunately, in the first half, we buried three of them and that kind of relaxed us a bit. Even thought they got one at the last minute, we knew that the ball game wasn’t over, but we came out in the second half and finished business.”

Spell credited the importance of the home crowd during the Dark Horses’ run through the state playoffs.

“One thing we talk about, nobody comes on our field and pushes us around,” he emphasized. “We got to take advantage of having home field and when you have a crowd like that, it’s special. I’m just proud of the Dark Horse Nation.”

Clinton’s roster lost 16 seniors to graduation last year, which gave way to the idea of possible regression.

The Dark Horses have responded by taking a win off every opponent they’ve faced since their early loss to Newton-Conover in August, helping them get back to the final four.

“I’m going to go enjoy tonight, watch film and get ready for Carrboro,” Spell said of his mindset. “When we wake up in the morning, it’s over (the win over the Jets). You’ve got to be ready for the next game ahead of you, we know Carrboro is going to be a phenomenal team. So it’s joy tonight; let the players enjoy tonight, but tomorrow, we wake up and it’s back to work. We want to keep this journey going and we’re capable of doing it.”

That sentiment seemed to be shared by the Dark Horses themselves.

“It’s unreal just being able to get here,” Pike said. “Most people who doubted us, we’re a very young team. Most of us are juniors and sophomores. We only have five seniors; that’s all we have. We just got to make sure we keep moving and pushing. It’s a confidence booster to prove people wrong, and it’s showing us how we can be great without having that many upperclassmen.”

Only Carrboro stands in the way of Clinton’s pursuit of a state championship appearance.

The two teams will battle for the right to move on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the Dark Horses’ home field.

Midway’s run ends against Wake Prep

The Raiders (16-9) pushed their playoff journey as far as it could reach, falling 6-1 to Wake Prep Academy on Thursday evening.

The loss knocked Midway out of the 3A state playoffs after the Raiders collected three straight victories during this year’s postseason run.

Under first-year head coach Austin Kriger, the Raiders advanced farther than they had in their previous tournament appearance.

The game also marked the final time seniors Carson Cain, Lenin Aguirre, Chase Harden, Pablo Flores Leal and Emmanuel Ibarra put on their soccer jerseys for the Raiders.

Cain, in particular, went out shooting, scoring four goals during Midway’s playoff run.