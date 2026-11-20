Some of Sampson County’s top student-athletes and coaches were recognized Saturday afternoon as members of theSampson County Sports Club gathered at Pizza Inn in Clinton to celebrate the accomplishments of the fall sports season, while also highlighting a partnership aimed at strengthening the connection between local businesses, schools and the county’s rich athletic history.

The luncheon brought together athletes and coaches from across the county as the organization presented its Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards in football, volleyball, soccer and cross country.

For longtime coach and Union High School athletic director Tim Pope, who heads the Sampson County Sports Club, the occasion represented more than an opportunity to recognize outstanding performances on the field or court. It was also a chance to remind the next generation of athletes and coaches about the importance of preserving the county’s sports legacy.

“You know, this got started 25 years ago,” Pope explained, recalling how Nathan Gay, Tommy Sloan and others came together with a vision of preserving Sampson County’s sports and athletic history.

Pope said he became involved with the organization through Gay, and following Gay’s passing, the responsibility of helping carry on the club’s mission eventually fell to him.

“It’s important to me to make sure that the coaches and athletes coming along today know and understand our past and how important it is to preserve that and to keep building on what they’re doing now and keep them involved,” he said.

That mission was on display Saturday as the club recognized five Players of the Year and six coaches, including a shared honor in football. See a full insert honoring all the young athletes in the Dec. 12 issue of The Sampson Independent.

Among the student-athletes recognized Saturday were Midway’s Ella Clark, who wasn’t present, who earned Volleyball Player of the Year honors, and Lakewood’s Marquis Owens, who was selected as Football Player of the Year.

Clinton’s Chris Zelaya received Boys Soccer Player of the Year, while Union’s Diego Perez was named Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Clinton’s Rubi Davila rounded out the student-athlete honorees as Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.

On the coaching side, Lakewood’s Travis Elliott and Midway’s Barrett Sloan shared Football Coach of the Year honors.

Clinton’s Sheila Davidson was recognized as Volleyball Coach of the Year, while fellow Clinton coach Perry Gillespie earned Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year.

Union’s Evert Cruz received Boys Soccer Coach of the Year, and Union’s Brad Bass was honored as Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year.

While the awards recognized the achievements of the current fall season, Pope emphasized that those accomplishments are also becoming part of the county’s athletic history.

Much of that history is preserved through the Sampson County History Museum, where the Sports Club maintains a collection honoring the athletes, coaches and teams that have helped shape local sports over the years.

Pope said he hopes the young athletes being recognized today will eventually see their own accomplishments become part of that collection, with some potentially earning a place in the county’s Sports Hall of Fame.

“We’re so blessed in Sampson County to have the History Museum,” Pope said. “It’s a wonder what is out there, and we’re so lucky to have it.”

However, preserving that history will require continued involvement from younger generations, something Pope hopes gatherings like Saturday’s luncheon will encourage.

“I just want these young coaches and young athletes to know that someone’s got to take it over and someone’s got to be involved in it in the near future,” he said. “If we don’t educate them about it, they’re not going to know.”

Pope also expressed hope that the organization can secure additional sponsorship support for a remodeling effort associated with its historical collection.

A partnership

beyond pizza

Saturday’s luncheon also marked another chapter in a growing relationship between the Sampson County Sports Club and Pizza Inn of Clinton, a family-owned business that has spent nearly three decades serving the community.

The restaurant, owned by Jarrett Lassiter and his parents, Brad and Susan Hale, sponsored the awards luncheon, building on its existing partnerships with local schools and athletic programs.

According to Lassiter, becoming involved with the Sports Club was a natural extension of what the restaurant has already been doing throughout the county.

“It came about this fall. We do a lot with the schools already, do a lot of concessions, do a lot of different fundraisers and promotional events with the schools, and it was just the perfect fit,” Lassiter explained.

“When Tim brought up the idea to sponsor the Coach and Player of the Year, it was a no-brainer. We just jumped right on it.”

For Lassiter, the partnership provides another opportunity to recognize the hard work of student-athletes and the coaches who dedicate their time to developing young people.

“Anything we can do to support the community and encourage these student-athletes and coaches to try to be their best selves, we’re gonna do it every time,” he said.

The restaurant’s involvement in local athletics extends well beyond Saturday’s recognition ceremony.

Lassiter said Pizza Inn currently provides pizza for concession stands at five of Sampson County’s six high schools, an arrangement that has created benefits for both the schools and the restaurant.

He explained that the business took a proactive approach to establishing those relationships, recognizing an opportunity to support athletic programs while also expanding its presence throughout the county.

“With Clinton being the smaller town it is, to stay relevant and stay ahead of things, and ahead of costs and everything else going on, we proactively went out and recruited the schools for the concessions,” Lassiter said.

“Right now, we have five of the six high schools in the county that we’re doing the concessions for, and it’s been great for business. It’s been great for the schools.”

Through those arrangements, the schools are able to purchase pizza at a favorable price and generate revenue through their concession stands, while Pizza Inn benefits from additional business and greater involvement in school activities.

“We give them a good deal. They’re able to make money in the concession stands, we’re able to increase our business, and it also leads to so many other things like this that we get to participate with the schools,” Lassiter said.

That relationship, he added, reflects the importance of businesses and community organizations working together, particularly in a smaller community where local support can make a significant difference.

Pizza Inn of Clinton will celebrate 28 years in business next February, a milestone Lassiter credits in large part to the customers and community that have supported his family’s restaurant over the years.

“We’re a family-owned business. We’ve been here for 28 years next February,” he said. “Without the community, we wouldn’t be here, so we’re gonna do anything we can to try to push the community and the community events.”

For Pope, having a local business willing to invest in recognizing student-athletes and coaches is another important piece of keeping the Sports Club’s mission alive.

As the organization looks toward preserving its historical collection and encouraging future generations to become involved, partnerships like the one with Pizza Inn provide opportunities to bring the county’s athletic community together.

And for the athletes and coaches honored Saturday, the recognition served as a reminder that their accomplishments extend beyond a single season.

Their names now join a growing legacy of athletic achievement in Sampson County — one that Pope and the Sports Club hope will continue to be celebrated and preserved for generations to come.