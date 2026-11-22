In a game filled with momentum swings, gutsy calls and late-game heroics, Midway ended its season Friday night on its own turf, falling to Eastern Randolph, 33-28, in the third round of the NCHSAA 3A state football playoffs.

The Raiders found themselves in a back-and-forth battle with the Wildcats, overcoming multiple deficits and taking a slim lead late in the fourth quarter. But a series of costly penalties, including a questionable roughing-the-passer call that erased a crucial defensive stop, helped turn the tide as Eastern Randolph escaped with a victory, bringing Midway’s postseason run to a heartbreaking end.

For Midway head coach Barrett Sloan, the disappointment extended beyond the final score. It marked the end of a journey with a senior class that helped establish the foundation of his program.

“Unbelievable. They laid the groundwork, man. They laid the groundwork, and they did an outstanding job,” an emotional Sloan said following the loss. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The only Sampson County team to survive the third round of playoffs was the Lakewood Leopards. Playing on their home turf as well, Lakewood defeated Manteo 43-30 in a home game, earning a sport in the 2A fourth-round next Friday night. Who they will play was not determined by press time. See a full update in Tuesday’s The Sampson Independent. The 4A Clinton Dark Horse, like Midway, lost on their home turf, 38-31 , to Southwest Edgecombe. See a followup story on that game in Tuesday’s newspaper as well.

At Midway Friday night, Eastern Randolph wasted little time establishing its presence, striking first in the opening quarter to take a 7-0 lead. The Wildcats carried that advantage into the second quarter before Midway’s offense began finding its rhythm.

Raiders quarterback Tanner Williams connected with Wesley Tew for a touchdown pass in the opening minutes of the second quarter, and the successful extra point evened the score at 7.

The Wildcats responded by marching deep into Midway territory, eventually finding the end zone on a touchdown pass to the back right corner. The extra-point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving Eastern Randolph with a 13-7 advantage.

Midway, however, was far from finished. Taking over following a touchback, the Raiders began methodically moving downfield, mixing short runs with a big gain from Ace Matthews to push into the red zone.

With just 18 seconds remaining before halftime, Williams rolled to his right and found Luke Hardison open in the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point gave Midway its first lead of the night, 14-13, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

That excitement was short-lived.

On the ensuing kickoff, Eastern Randolph stunned the Raiders with a return for a touchdown, reclaiming the lead in a matter of seconds. The Wildcats failed on their two-point conversion attempt but carried a 19-14 advantage into the locker room.

Eastern Randolph received the second-half kickoff and picked up where they left off, leaning on their rushing attack to move downfield while chewing valuable time off the clock. The Wildcats capped the possession with another touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, extending their lead to 27-14.

Facing a 13-point deficit, Midway refused to fold. Williams and the Raiders began chipping away at the Wildcats’ defense, moving the ball downfield before Tew punched it across the goal line for six points. The extra point cut Eastern Randolph’s lead to 27-21 with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Rather than kicking the ball deep, Midway rolled the dice with an onside kick, and the gamble paid off. The Raiders recovered the kick in Eastern Randolph territory, giving their offense another opportunity to seize momentum.

Midway capitalized on the extra possession, marching into the red zone before Williams crossed the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown. The extra point put the Raiders back in front, 28-27, with 8:10 remaining in regulation.

And Midway wasn’t done taking chances.

The Raiders attempted another onside kick, recovering it for the second consecutive time and once again setting up their offense in Wildcats territory.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Raiders moved the ball into the red zone, looking to extend their one-point advantage and put the pressure squarely on Eastern Randolph.

But a series of penalties stalled the promising drive, eventually forcing Midway into a fourth-and-long situation. The Raiders were unable to convert, turning the ball over on downs and giving Eastern Randolph another opportunity.

The sequence proved especially frustrating for Midway, which had positioned itself to potentially put the game out of reach before penalties derailed the possession.

Still clinging to a one-point lead, Midway’s defense appeared ready to deliver when it mattered most.

With the Wildcats facing a crucial fourth down, the Raiders came up with what appeared to be a game-changing stop. However, a roughing-the-passer penalty against Midway erased the stop and awarded Eastern Randolph an automatic first down.

The late flag proved to be one of the game’s most consequential moments, denying Midway an opportunity to regain possession with the lead and putting the Wildcats back in position to score.

Eastern Randolph wasted no time taking advantage.

On the very next play, the Wildcats found the end zone to reclaim the lead, 33-28. The ensuing two-point conversion failed, leaving Midway with 1:20 remaining to engineer one final comeback.

Williams and the Raiders took the field needing a touchdown to keep their championship hopes alive.

With the clock winding down, Williams took a shot toward Matthews in the end zone, hoping to connect for the game-winning score. Instead, an Eastern Randolph defender came away with the interception, effectively sealing the Wildcats’ victory.

The final turnover brought a dramatic contest to a close, with Eastern Randolph advancing to the fourth round following its 33-28 victory.

For Midway, the loss marked a bittersweet conclusion to a postseason run that saw the Raiders battle their way into the third round and come within moments of advancing even further.

Despite the outcome, Midway showed resilience throughout the night, answering Eastern Randolph’s scoring drives, overcoming a double-digit second-half deficit and recovering two consecutive onside kicks to put itself in position to win.

While the late penalties loomed large, the Raiders had given themselves multiple opportunities to close out the contest, making the ending all the more difficult for a team that had fought its way back into contention.

For Sloan, however, the lasting legacy of this season will be the senior class that helped shape the program during his tenure.

Asked whether those seniors had set an example for the younger Raiders who will follow in their footsteps, Sloan offered a simple affirmation.

“Yeah, they did,” he said.

Overcome with emotion, Sloan struggled to continue, a reflection of just how much the group meant to him and the program.

The Wildcats move on, while Midway’s season comes to an end following one of its most dramatic battles of the year.