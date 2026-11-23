Thursday saw middle school basketball back in action, as Union’s boys and girls basketball teams defeated Hobbton in a Spartan sweep.

Lady Spartans

hold off Hobbton

The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an early lead with the first basket before Union tied it at 2-2. Hobbton’s Blakesy Thornton hit a layup to regain the early lead, but a strong drive by Lady Spartan Chelsea Spell gave Union a chance to tie the game with two free throws.

Spell hit the first, but her second attempt was off. Off the rebound, the Lady Wildcats moved the ball down the court, with Nicole Gonzalez taking a chance at the basket before she was fouled.

The trip to the line ended with two missed free throws, but Hobbton’s aggression on the offensive glass led to a putback to make it 6-3.

Union’s Haley Brininger got low in the post and put up a shot to cut the lead to one before a rebound from Lady Wildcat Ivyonna Stover led to a basket off her teammate Thornton’s missed shot.

Later in the first quarter, a fast-break opportunity opened up for Hobbton, as Aubree Simmons got to the basket and laid it up for two.

Down 10-5, the Lady Spartans were able to get one point on the board at the end of the first quarter thanks to Angie Esparza hitting one of her free throws.

In the second quarter, Union began to claw its way back into the game.

After Brininger missed both free throws, her teammate Zoey Strickland hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one. A foul on Gonzalez sent the Lady Wildcat back to the line, where she hit one but missed the other.

The same outcome happened to Hobbton’s Simmons, as the split only put the Lady Wildcats back up three.

Off the missed opportunities, Union kept the game within reach. Lady Spartan Kalis Robinson found Strickland on the inbound pass to make it 12-11.

Right before halftime, Hobbton gained two free-throw opportunities off a foul thanks to Thornton’s aggression toward the basket. But split free throws again haunted the Lady Wildcats, who took a 13-11 lead into halftime.

After the break, Union immediately tied it thanks to a rebound and putback from Brininger. The Lady Spartans then hit their next two shots to take a 17-13 lead.

Both teams missed free-throw attempts, and the game turned defensive, keeping the score the same heading into the final quarter.

Union managed to keep the Lady Wildcats off the scoreboard for the majority of the second half due to its defensive pressure on Hobbton’s ball handlers.

A free throw made by Esparza put the Lady Spartans up five, but the first Hobbton score of the second half came from a bank shot by Kayden Almes.

Down three, 18-15, the Lady Wildcats had two potential opportunities to tie the game after Union turned the ball over on two consecutive possessions.

The first attempt from Simmons was off, and then, with three seconds left, she was pressured long enough by the Lady Spartans to deny her a chance to shoot, as Union held on for an 18-15 victory.

Union boys

follow suit

Similar to the girls’ game, the Wildcats went up first after Joshua Jordan split his free throws at the line. The same result happened to Union’s Quinten Highsmith after he was sent to the line following a drive to the rim.

Both teams remained tied at one apiece in the early stages as both defenses felt each other out.

Spartan Theo Duncan managed to repeat the result on his trip to the free-throw line, giving Union a 2-1 lead, and then made a defensive play with a block on Hobbton’s Jordan.

The resulting change of possession gave Union an opportunity to score and extend its lead to three.

Another one-for-two trip to the line from the Wildcats helped pull the lead within two, and then a 3-pointer from Hobbton’s Nasir Moore put them ahead.

But the Spartans were able to escape the first quarter with a 9-5 lead after Amare Highsmith added three points and Quinten Highsmith hit a jumper for a 5-0 swing.

Hobbton’s DaTravious Garden met Union’s Nester Guerrero under the basket to reject his shot at the start of the second quarter, which led to a two-point basket from Wildcat Trent Simmons.

Both teams traded baskets throughout the period to tie the game at 10-10 before Union went on an 8-0 run to create separation.

After a timeout ended, play was halted due to a spilled water cooler on Union’s side of the floor that leaked onto the court. The delay kept the game on pause for about 15 minutes before play resumed.

At halftime, Union held an 18-11 lead after the Wildcats split free throws on two attempts.

After halftime, scoring slowed on both sides during the first three minutes before Union was able to take full advantage and build its lead.

Highsmith hit a layup to make it 22-11. After a scoreless possession from the home side, Highsmith received an inbound pass from a Union teammate and hit another basket to extend the lead.

Hobbton’s Simmons was able to get to the line after a foul, but another split trip to the free-throw line only netted the Wildcats a point. Union added another basket to make it 26-12 at the end of the third quarter.

The gap was too large for the Wildcats to overcome in the fourth, as the Spartans held on to win 31-17.

“We appreciate Hobbton being class acts,” Union head coach Eric Small said after the game. “Our guys are working hard, we got a lot of guys that never played before. We’ve got three older guys and one of them is out because he got hurt in football. But they’re doing what they’re supposed to do, showing high character and that shows up here. But we still got a lot of work to do. That was our first game, we’ll take it and it’s a blessing.”

Small credited his players for finding a way to break through the press and getting where they needed to be on the floor to create scoring chances.

Heading into their next game against Sampson Middle on Monday, Nov. 23, there are a few things he hopes his team can carry from this result into that matchup.

“We gotta have some more poise,” he explained. “Working hard on the fundamentals and what we need to do to fix some of the mistakes.”

As for Hobbton head coach Ronnie Daughtry, there were a few observations that stood out as the game progressed.

“In the first half, we did good,” Daughtry said. “We had a few turnovers going into halftime, then they had a 8-0 swing and we got down. Once we came out the second half, I felt that we handled the pressure well, but once they put the press on, that’s what caused the turnovers. We fixed the press breaker at halftime, and once we did that we did good. But we just had a few bad turnovers in the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth and we couldn’t close the gap.”

The Wildcats take on Roseboro-Salemburg on Monday, Nov. 23.