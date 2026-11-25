On Friday night, the Lakewood Leopards (9-3) and the Clinton Dark Horses (8-4) played in the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs, but only Lakewood walked away with a victory.

Leopardsmaul

Manteo

Lakewood scored first to start the game, before the Redskins answered back with a rushing touchdown to cut the lead to one (7-6). Manteo converted a two-point try to take the lead. Eight minutes later, Lakewood kicker Gerson Navas converted a field goal to take back the lead for the Leopards. In the second quarter, the Redskins continued to pound the ball on the ground. The rush attack paid off, as Manteo scored its second rushing touchdown on the day. This time, the two-point attempt ailed, with the Redskins up by four.

The Leopards answered with a rush touchdown of their own and tacked on an extra point to go into halftime up 17-14.

Lakewood stopped Manteo on their first possession of the second half. Back on offense, the home team picked up where they left off with another score. The extra point after ballooned the Leopard lead to 10 (24-14). The Redskins continued to fight back, this time with a pass touchdown to cut the deficit to four. The third two-point try for Manteo was successful, but Lakewood led 24-22. The Leopards only allowed one more score from the Redskins, before they outscored their opponents 19-8 to seal the win.

This Friday, Nov. 28, Lakewood will travel to Tarboro for the fourth-round 2A football state playoff gam. Star time is at 7 p.m.

Dark Horses

fall short

Clinton was unable to obtain the same result as the cross-county team, falling 38-31 to Southwest Edgecombe on the Horses’ home turf.

The Dark Horses started slow, and remained scoreless in the first quarter. SouthWest Edgecombe got on the scoreboard first.

Clinton’s Dustin Pike converted a field goal to cut the lead to four, but the Cougars’ went up by double digits with a rush touchdown.

Dark Horse senior Jonah Boone scored his first rushing touchdown of the game to make the game 15-10, but another SouthWest Edgecombe touchdown put the Cougars up 21-10. With Clinton’s final possession of the second quarter, Boone cashed in on a long rush touchdown to cut the lead to four before halftime.

In the second half, the Dark Horses got off to a better start. Sophomore running back Jeremiah Faison took a short yardage run and punched it in for a touchdown. After the extra point from Pike was good, the Dark Horses were up 24-21. SouthWest Edgecombe answered back immediately with a quick score to retake the lead at 28-24.

But with a minute and 39 seconds left in the third quarter, Boone took a short handoff on second-and-four near the Cougars goal line to punch in his third score of the game. An extra point by Pike gave the Dark Horses a 31-28 lead into the fourth.

SouthWest Edgecombe kicked a field goal to tie the game at 31-31, before another touchdown put the Cougars up 38-31. On the final Dark Horse drive, Clinton quarterback Elijah Bryant was rocked hard as he stepped back to throw. The pass was intercepted by the Cougars secondary to seal the game at 38-31.